Open Banking Market to Grow by USD 57.66 Billion (2024-2028) as Demand for Fast Seamless Payments Rises, AI-Driven Market Evolution Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global open banking market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.66 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. Increased demand for fast and seamless payments is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of AI into open banking services. However, implementation of strict guidelines in handling personal financial data poses a challenge.Key market players include Airwallex, American Express Co., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Bank of Ireland, Caixa Geral de Depósitos SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, Finastra, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, Jack Henry and Associates Inc, Mambu BV, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., NCR Voyix Corp., Qwist GmbH, Revolut Ltd., Royal Bank of Scotland plc, Societe Generale SA, and Wise Payments Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Open Banking Market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service (Banking and capital markets, Payments, and Digital currencies), Deployment (On premise and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Airwallex, American Express Co., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Bank of Ireland, Caixa Geral de Depósitos SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, Finastra, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, Jack Henry and Associates Inc, Mambu BV, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., NCR Voyix Corp., Qwist GmbH, Revolut Ltd., Royal Bank of Scotland plc, Societe Generale SA, and Wise Payments Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The open banking market is undergoing a major shift with the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into its offerings. This trend is fueled by the demand for improved user experiences and sophisticated financial management tools. In June 2024, neobank bunq, Europe's second-largest with 12.5 million users, partnered with Mastercard. This collaboration utilizes Mastercard's open banking platform, enabling users to consolidate accounts from multiple banks into the bunq app. By integrating AI, bunq's advanced money assistant, Finn, enhances these insights with transaction data from various sources. For instance, users can request a comprehensive summary of their travel expenses over the past year, and Finn will gather this information from both bunq and external accounts. In February 2024, Bud Financial (Bud) and Fintech Galaxy formed a strategic alliance to strengthen the open banking ecosystem. This partnership combines Bud's data intelligence capabilities with Fintech Galaxy's open Finance FINX Platform, employing AI-driven data enrichment techniques. This integration empowers financial institutions to deliver personalized financial experiences by offering in-depth insights into customer behavior and financial requirements. Both parties share a common goal to maximize the potential of open banking and data intelligence, fostering innovation and customer-focused solutions within the financial sector. The integration of AI in open banking is set to disrupt the industry by providing more customized, efficient, and insightful financial services. As more institutions adopt these technologies, the global open banking market is anticipated to experience heightened competition and innovation throughout the forecast period, ultimately benefiting consumers with more targeted and intelligent financial solutions.

Open banking is revolutionizing the payment ecosystem by enabling secure access to financial data through APIs. Broadband connectivity and advanced technologies like AI and machine learning power big data analytics, enhancing personalized financial services. This trend is transforming traditional banking by providing real-time data for informed decisions and customer-centric services. E-commerce and venture capital are driving the adoption of open banking solutions. Security is paramount, with open API frameworks and security measures protecting sensitive customer data from online fraud. Open banking platforms offer innovative financial services, including insurance products and automated savings. Banks and financial institutions collaborate with third-party service providers to offer on-premise and cloud-based financial management tools. Open banking APIs facilitate seamless payment initiation and account information solutions, enhancing customer retention. Mobile banking benefits from these advancements, offering convenient and secure transactions. Despite these advantages, data security remains a concern. Open banking solutions must prioritize security measures to ensure trust and compliance with regulatory requirements. Retail and commercial banks are embracing open banking to stay competitive and meet evolving customer expectations.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The global open banking market is confronting a major hurdle in implementing stringent guidelines for managing personal financial data. This challenge is accentuated by recent regulatory advancements geared towards ensuring data security and adherence. In September 2024 , the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) petitioned the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for recognition as an authorized standard-setting organization for financial firms offering open banking services. This recognition would bolster the credibility and influence of FDX's standards, offering a benchmark for the industry. The CFPB has finalized a rule detailing the qualifications necessary for an organization to secure recognition as a standard-setting body. This rule is part of the broader Personal Financial Data Rights Rule, which aims to safeguard consumer financial data. The new rule stipulates the attributes that standard setters must adhere to for CFPB recognition, including transparency, inclusiveness, and the capacity to create consensus standards that can be widely adopted by the industry. Compliance with these guidelines poses significant challenges for financial institutions. First, meeting the new standards necessitates substantial investment in technology and processes. Financial institutions must modernize their systems to satisfy the rigorous data protection specifications, an undertaking that can be both time-consuming and expensive. Furthermore, the necessity for consensus among various stakeholders can slow down the standard-setting process, potentially delaying the implementation of new guidelines. Despite these challenges, the implementation of strict guidelines for handling personal financial data is crucial for the global open banking market. These guidelines are essential for safeguarding consumer data and fostering trust, but they also necessitate considerable effort and resources from financial institutions to achieve compliance.

, the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) petitioned the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for recognition as an authorized standard-setting organization for financial firms offering open banking services. This recognition would bolster the credibility and influence of FDX's standards, offering a benchmark for the industry. The CFPB has finalized a rule detailing the qualifications necessary for an organization to secure recognition as a standard-setting body. This rule is part of the broader Personal Financial Data Rights Rule, which aims to safeguard consumer financial data. The new rule stipulates the attributes that standard setters must adhere to for CFPB recognition, including transparency, inclusiveness, and the capacity to create consensus standards that can be widely adopted by the industry. Compliance with these guidelines poses significant challenges for financial institutions. First, meeting the new standards necessitates substantial investment in technology and processes. Financial institutions must modernize their systems to satisfy the rigorous data protection specifications, an undertaking that can be both time-consuming and expensive. Furthermore, the necessity for consensus among various stakeholders can slow down the standard-setting process, potentially delaying the implementation of new guidelines. Despite these challenges, the implementation of strict guidelines for handling personal financial data is crucial for the global open banking market. These guidelines are essential for safeguarding consumer data and fostering trust, but they also necessitate considerable effort and resources from financial institutions to achieve compliance. Open Banking is revolutionizing the financial industry by enabling banks and financial institutions to share customer data with third-party service providers through APIs. This trend is driving the development of personalized financial services, real-time data, and innovative solutions. However, challenges persist. Banks must choose between on-premise and cloud-based Open Banking platforms, ensuring customer-centric services, and maintaining security measures for sensitive customer data. Retail and commercial banks are embracing Open Banking Solutions for improved customer retention and digital transformation. Open Banking APIs facilitate the exchange of financial data, enabling informed financial decisions and the integration of insurance products. With the rise of mobile banking and payment initiation solutions, API management, identity verification, and authentication solutions are essential. Data sharing and data analytics are key to unlocking the full potential of Open Banking. Security measures remain a top priority to protect financial institutions and their customers.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This open banking market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Banking and capital markets

1.2 Payments

1.3 Digital currencies Deployment 2.1 On premise

2.2 Cloud Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Banking and capital markets- Open Banking is a financial system that enables customers to securely share their financial data with third-party providers. This system allows for more efficient and convenient financial management. Banks provide access to customers' account information through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), enabling seamless data exchange. This innovation benefits consumers by offering personalized financial services and improved financial management tools. Additionally, it fosters competition among financial institutions and fintech companies, driving innovation and better services for customers.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

Open banking is revolutionizing the payment ecosystem by enabling customers to share their financial data with third-party service providers through APIs. This innovative approach is transforming the way we manage our money and access financial services. With broadband connectivity becoming more widespread, open banking is making personalized financial services more accessible than ever before. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are key technologies driving the open banking revolution. They enable real-time data analysis, informed financial decisions, and automated savings. Big data analytics is used to identify trends and patterns in financial data, leading to the development of new insurance products and customer-centric services. Security is a top priority in open banking. Advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication are used to protect sensitive customer data from online fraud. Venture capital is pouring into the open banking market, fueling the development of new and innovative financial services. Banks and financial institutions are embracing open banking solutions to improve customer retention and stay competitive. Open Banking APIs provide access to real-time data, enabling e-commerce transactions and mobile banking services. Overall, open banking is transforming the financial industry, offering a more efficient, personalized, and secure way to manage money.

Market Research Overview

Open banking is a payment ecosystem that leverages Open API Frameworks to enable third-party service providers to access financial data from banks and financial institutions in real-time. This revolutionary approach to financial services is driven by broadband connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, enabling personalized financial services, informed financial decisions, and customer-centric solutions. Open banking goes beyond traditional banking by offering innovative financial services, including payment initiation, account information, and API management solutions. E-commerce and venture capital industries benefit from open banking by streamlining transactions and enhancing customer experience. However, open banking also presents challenges such as online fraud and data security. Financial institutions must implement security measures to protect sensitive customer data. Open banking platforms offer identity verification and authentication solutions to mitigate risks. Open banking solutions encompass financial management tools, insurance products, and real-time data analytics. Cloud-based and on-premise solutions offer flexibility and scalability. Open Banking APIs provide access to financial data, enabling automated savings, mobile banking, and digital transformation. Open banking's data-sharing capabilities enable financial institutions to offer more informed financial decisions and innovative services, enhancing customer retention and satisfaction. Security measures are essential to ensure trust and confidence in the open banking ecosystem. Retail and commercial banks, as well as financial institutions, are embracing open banking to stay competitive and meet evolving customer needs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Banking And Capital Markets



Payments



Digital Currencies

Deployment

On Premise



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio