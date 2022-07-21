Open Book Extracts Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ROXBORO, N.C., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX) is proud to announce the achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification. ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most widely recognized Quality Management System (QMS) standard, based on numerous quality management principles including but not limited to a strong customer focus, the motivation, implication, and commitment of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is an international set of standards originally established in 1987 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It outlines a framework for improving quality and a vocabulary of understanding for any organization looking to provide products and services that consistently meet the requirements and expectations of customers and other relevant interested parties in the most efficient manner possible. Audits are performed by a qualified independent certifying body.

"The OBX culture is built on the commitment, to both our customers and our employees, that we will only deliver the highest quality products and services. Through the ISO 9001:2015 certification, we have validated that the OBX Quality Management System supports this commitment," said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "Customer satisfaction is at the center of everything we do and this ISO certification reinforces the quality, reliability and robustness of our manufacturing and management system processes."

OBX's products and processes were put through a thorough evaluation process to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification, including all aspects of Service Delivery, Business Enablement, Infrastructure, Human Resources and Training, Finance and Accounting, and Business Growth. The ISO 9001:2015 certification proves that OBX has a clear, actionable, and diligent approach to the vital components of a successful mission-first organization and is well-positioned for the next round of strategic growth. OBX was recommended for registration to the ISO 9001:2015 standard by registrar QSR on July 14, 2022 and is now awaiting its audit certificate.

"Any company that has been through the certification process knows that achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is demanding," said Chelsea Pipkin, OBX Vice President of Quality Assurance. "Each individual in our operations must be wholly dedicated to the pursuit of quality and safety. By scrutinizing our enterprise at every level, we assure that our customers are receiving superior customer service and the highest quality products, in the safest possible manner."

The ISO 9001:2015 certification builds on accreditations OBX has recently received, including NSF/455-2 certification from global public health organization NSF International , USDA Organic Certification, and Kosher Certification. Earlier this year, OBX implemented Acumatica's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to further bring new efficiency and productivity to the company's expanding business, including better workflow, higher profitability, superior customer service, improved inventory turns, and visibility into the entire enterprise.

With a 76,000 sf. research and production facility near Durham, North Carolina, OBX has developed proven methods to efficiently manufacture a broad range of cannabinoids from hemp and natural sources, including CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBGa, CBT, CBDa, CBDv, and THCv. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and product development and manufacturing services, leveraging leading water soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

Using ISO 9001:2015 standard helps ensure that OBX customers receive consistent, high-quality products and services, including:

Homogenous, repeatable, and secure internal process execution

Creation of a platform for consistency during expansion

Improved client delivery services and customer satisfaction

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, leading water soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

