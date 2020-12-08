Open Book Extracts Acquires US Patent for Smokable Applications of Terpenoids

ROXBORO, N.C., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX) is pleased to announce the purchase of US Patent No. 9,532,593B2 with claims covering the application of terpenoids and cannabinoids onto smokable hemp and other dry herbs. While this intellectual property can be leveraged across multiple sectors and product categories, it is especially compelling for herbal smoking products as it can enable a consistent customer experience for hemp cigarettes, pre-rolls, and hemp flower.

Open Book Extracts

OBX is a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, including one of the largest portfolios of cannabinoid isolates at purity, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDV, and THCV, all at greater than 99% purity. In addition to cannabinoid isolates, OBX offers custom-blend THC-free broad-spectrum distillates that can be tailored to meet customer specifications, water soluble powders and liquids, and a portfolio of finished products including edibles, soft gels, tablets, tinctures, and topical products.

The hemp cigarette market is projected to grow at a CAGR of +22% during the forecast period 2020-2028. A hemp cigarette is a cigarette made with hemp instead of purely tobacco, and contains cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) but only trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). As a healthier alternative to tobacco-based products, hemp cigarettes provide a similar sense of relaxation and stress relief, and can serve an important role in nicotine reduction therapy. Additionally, terpenes have been shown to further enhance the flavor profile as well as the health benefits of smokable products either alone or in combination with cannabinoids.

One of the issues tempering the growth of the hemp cigarette market is consistency. Producers of tobacco cigarettes have developed specific tobacco blends to ensure consistency in flavor and effect across millions of batches. Given the nascency of the hemp industry, with new strains being developed and released with every growing season, there is not yet a consistent and reliable supply of standardized starting materials. Applying terpenes and cannabinoids to the starting material or the wrapper will enable manufacturers of hemp cigarettes to deliver the consistency in flavor profiles and physiological effects required for market maturation.

The OBX patent provides product developers and brands in the smokable cannabis space the ability to create finished products with unparalleled consistency and enhanced efficacy.

"A huge number of variables affect the terpene profile of plants," says Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "If plants with the same genetic makeup are grown outdoors versus indoors, you can end up with different terpene profiles at the end because temperature, growing medium, nutrients, sunlight and numerous other factors can affect the terpene profile of plants. With this patent, we have the ability to create finished products with consistent, repeatable, and reliable terpenoid profiles, delivering products that companies and consumers can trust."

OBX is actively exploring commercialization and licensing partners for the various applications of the patent and expects that a line of herbal smoking products featuring this point of differentiation will be launched in 2021. For further details on licensing and partnership opportunities, or to learn more about OBX products and services, please reach out directly to Nicole Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected] .

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

