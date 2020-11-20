Open Book Extracts and Buoyant Brands Partner to Produce High-Quality CBD Confectionery Products

ROXBORO, N.C., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of premium cannabinoid products, is proud to announce their collaboration with Buoyant Brands, a health and wellness company crafting a premium line of intelligently formulated edible products infused with hemp-derived cannabinoids, natural herbs, and botanicals.

In Canada and the US, the edibles market is projected to quadruple to $4.1bn by 2022, with significant growth attributed to confectionary products. Consumers are now becoming familiar with a variety of different infused products, and Buoyant Brands sets itself apart as a first-of-its-kind premium producer, with a team of researchers, chefs, chocolatiers, and taste experts, committed to producing the most consistent and reliable product formulations on the market.

In the partnership, OBX supplies the cannabinoids, including full spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD as well as minor and rare cannabinoids CBG, CBN, CBC, THCV, and CBDV, and Buoyant Brands manufactures the products at their cGMP-certified Ohio facility. Their product lines include single-serve and full-size functional chocolates, as well as artisanal fresh fruit gummies, synergistically combining natural ingredients with cannabinoids, available in a variety of strengths and flavors. Going forward, OBX and Buoyant Brands will continue to develop new edibles with functional benefits, including a 'Get Well' special edition, 'The Feel Good Box', holiday gift box sets, and a Valentine's Day special edition.

"The Buoyant Brands products are a welcome addition to our industry-leading product portfolio and a perfect fit for the clients we serve" says Nicole Brown, OBX Chief Commercial Officer. "OBX has a proven track record of partnering with innovative companies to offer the highest quality products to our expanding global customer base. We are thrilled to take product innovation in the cannabinoid category to the next level, making it more accessible and simply appealing."

"We've always strived to make effective, truly functional products that surprise, delight, and improve the lives of consumers," says David S. Samuels, President & CEO of Buoyant Brands. "We chose Open Book Extracts because of their high-quality cannabinoid ingredients, their extensive distribution network, and because we share many of the same values as a business -- a commitment to the highest standards in sales and customer service, product quality, and professionalism."

The new offerings with Buoyant Brands follow several successful OBX collaborations in 2020, including their HydroBond CBD™ water soluble collection in partnership with Prinova, their solid oral dose tablet collection in partnership with Volunteer Botanicals, and Easysnap®, the only one hand opening and dispensing portion pack for liquid & semi-liquid products.

"The infused products sector continues to break new ground and OBX is excited to be at the forefront by working closely with forward-thinking brands like Buoyant Brands to develop products that appeal to an array of demographics, wants and needs," said OBX CEO Dave Neundorfer. "Premium infused products continue to stand out, leveraging cannabinoids potential as active ingredients that can enhance a variety of sophisticated consumer packaged goods. It's an innovative and electrifying time for the industry."

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is positioned to be the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

About Buoyant Brands

Buoyant Brands Inc. is an Ohio Department of Agriculture-licensed health/wellness + happiness company with broad national aspirations. Buoyant produces and sells premium lines of intelligently formulated food products predominantly infused with hemp-derived cannabinoids, and complementary wellness enhancing ingredients that directly address public health needs. Its functional chocolates currently consist of seven distinct product formulations. Buoyant's premium line of artisanal fresh fruit gummies ("JEMS") consists of two product formulations across several taste profiles. Addressing human health challenges with targeted formulations alone is not enough. Edibles must taste great, and this is where flavor meets science. A laser-focused and highly experienced team of professionals with many decades of experience in confections, product development, distribution, and cannabis conquer the challenge and deliver remarkably effective, superior tasting products.

For more information, visit https://buoyantbrands.com.

