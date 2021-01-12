Open Book Extracts and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine Announce Research Agreement for Novel Rare Cannabinoid Therapeutics

ROXBORO, N.C., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), manufacturer and distributor of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, one of the country's leading private research institutions, announced today they have entered into an agreement to explore the mechanistic effects of cannabinoids on brain cell functions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Case Western Reserve is being provided access to pure cannabinoid materials from OBX, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, THCV, and CBDV isolates and custom formulations. Specifically, Case Western Reserve scientists will assess the potential of pure cannabinoid isolates and precise ratios of specific cannabinoids in formulations, to understand the impact of cannabinoids on brain cell functions, with a focus on neuroinflammation.

Paul Tesar, PhD, the Dr. Donald and Ruth Weber Goodman Professor of Innovative Therapeutics in the Department of Genetics and Genome Sciences at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, is the principal investigator for the study. His laboratory has pioneered new regenerative approaches to treat nervous-system disorders including multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica, pediatric leukodystrophies, cerebral palsy, and brain cancer. Tesar is also co-founder of Convelo Therapeutics, a company developing medicines to regenerate myelin around nerve cells and restore function to patients with neurological disorders.

"There is a salient need for rigorous research related to the use of cannabinoids," Tesar said. "Together, OBX and Case Western Reserve are advancing that research, and we look forward to evaluating the safety and efficacy of cannabinoid therapies via scientific rigor. OBX's focus on the innovation, quality, safety and consistency of its products makes them an ideal collaborator for our research program."

Case Western Reserve will undertake preclinical investigation of numerous therapeutic compounds selected from OBX's extensive library of proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Using its validated cellular assays and assessment criteria, Case Western Reserve will also explore the therapeutic potential of specific compounds in selected disease models, including an evaluation of the impact of compounds on neuroinflammation.

Powered by their cGMP operations in North Carolina and a team of world class scientists, OBX offers one of the largest portfolios of cannabinoid isolates at purity, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC. THCV, all at greater than 99% purity.

In addition to cannabinoid isolates, OBX also offers custom-blend THC-free broad spectrum distillates that can be tailored to meet customer specifications, water soluble powders and liquids, and a portfolio of finished products including edibles, soft gels, tablets, tinctures, and topical products. Their in-house formulation team can also support product development for private label manufacturing.

Having recently completed a round of financing to accelerate key strategic initiatives, OBX is leveraging it's real world efficacy feedback to inform clinical studies, IP development, and research such as the investigation with Case Western Reserve to hone in on therapeutically-targeted cannabinoid solutions.

"OBX is honored to work with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. Their position as one of the leading global medical research institutions will assist us in advancing our understanding of the benefits of cannabinoids in treating a wide spectrum of diseases and conditions," said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "OBX is pioneering the development of cannabinoid therapies through strategic partnerships with leading institutions such as Case Western Reserve. We believe that research is essential to optimize the targeted benefits of cannabinoids, allowing us to develop new and proven products for consumers around the world."

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

About Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine

Since 1843, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine has been at the forefront of medical education and dedicated to enhancing human health, and has been a leader and innovator in healthcare education and biomedical research. The School's mission is three-fold: providing excellence in medical education through our unique curriculum, advancing discoveries from our laboratories to patients, and improving the health of our community.

The School of Medicine is one of the top-25 medical schools in the country and both the #1 medical school and largest biomedical research institution in Ohio. It consistently ranks in the top tier of medical schools for NIH research funding. It has nearly two dozen program and degree options for prospective students and is 14th in the nation for graduating both successful faculty and African American physicians. In 2019, it will open the doors of a new 485,000 square foot Health Education Campus which will bring together multiple health profession students from across the university under one roof to promote interprofessional education and collaborative practice.

The school is affiliated with 4 top-ranked hospitals--Cleveland Clinic, Louis Stokes VA Medical Center, MetroHealth System, and University Hospitals--and its combined research prowess has supported scientific achievements across a wide range of fields and disciplines.

