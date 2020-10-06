Open Book Extracts and Lygos Sign MOU to Co-Develop and Commercialize Nutraceutical Supplement Products Containing Rare Cannabinoids

ROXBORO, N.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX) is pleased to announce its collaboration with Lygos, a vertically integrated provider of sustainable specialty ingredients. Together, OBX and Lygos will focus on the development and commercialization of nutraceutical supplement products. The first product emerging from this partnership will feature Cannabigerol (CBG), expected in Q4 of this year.

Lygos' proprietary cannabinoid production platform is the result of the recent acquisition and integration of Librede, Inc. Using the combined, validated technologies, Lygos can now efficiently produce a wide range of valuable cannabinoid compounds that cannot be easily extracted and isolated from hemp plants given their very low concentrations in currently available strains.

Hemp provides a means to produce and isolate major cannabinoids like CBD, but many cannabinoids are produced in such low potencies in the plant that extraction and purification is not commercially feasible. The Lygos cannabinoid production platform can be used to efficiently and consistently produce a wide range of cannabinoids at a scale and quality necessary to support the production volume and QC needs of established brands and CPGs. Lygos and OBX's first products will be a line of nutraceuticals containing CBG, and will expand from there to include other cannabinoids that show great therapeutic promise but occur naturally in very low concentrations.

"We are excited to develop the next generation of high-quality, pure and consistent cannabinoid products together with an industry leader like OBX," said Eric Steen, PhD, CEO of Lygos. "With our fermentation-based cannabinoid production platform, Lygos is now able to access any cannabinoid and cannabinoid-based product of interest in an environmentally safe, sustainable and cost-effective manner at industrial scale (>100 kg) for numerous high-growth consumer markets."

"OBX's vision is to make pure, high quality cannabinoids accessible to all," said Dave Neundorfer, CEO of OBX. "To advance this vision, we are both scaling our internal capabilities, such as with our hemp-derived CBD and CBN production, as well as securing key strategic relationships to provide access to novel ingredients and cutting-edge technologies, such as those offered by Lygos. The cannabinoid landscape is evolving rapidly -- in partnering with Lygos, OBX will be able to offer biosynthetic cannabinoids as an option for OBX clients, as well as explore the potential of these compounds in combination with OBX's hemp-derived products and formulations."

For those interested in learning more about OBX's and Lygos's products and services, please reach out directly to Nicole Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected].

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is positioned to be the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit www.openbookextracts.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Brown

336.592.7317

[email protected]

About Lygos

Lygos has created a fully integrated biological engineering platform focused on organic acid specialty ingredients, health & wellness ingredients, including cannabinoids and bio-monomers. Lygos' sustainable, bio-based chemicals replace expensive, environmentally degrading alternatives from traditional industrial suppliers, enabling customers to create better, safer products with value-added performance. For more information, visit www.lygos.com and follow @LygosBiotech .

SOURCE Open Book Extracts

Related Links

http://www.lygos.com

