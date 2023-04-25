Open Book Extracts Announces Allen Olson as VP of Supply Chain

Olson will focus on driving operational excellence to deliver quality products and services

ROXBORO, N.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), an NSF cGMP and ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of high-quality cannabinoid ingredients and nutraceutical finished products, is pleased to announce Allen Olson will join the organization's leadership team as VP of Supply Chain, reporting to the CEO.

As a Lean Six Sigma black belt, Olson will leverage his experience to lead EHS, manufacturing, quality control, procurement, materials management, and logistics at OBX. He will be responsible for ensuring operational excellence across the company and will lead the continuous improvement initiatives that will optimize safety, quality, service, and efficiency to provide the highest level of overall client satisfaction.

"I'm energized by talent and teamwork, and there is no shortage of that at OBX. With its breadth of products and services offerings, distinct growth strategy, and bias for innovation, OBX is poised for growth and continued category leadership," stated Allen Olson. "To say I'm bullish about the future of OBX and what this team can accomplish would be an understatement."

Olson specializes in leading continuous improvement and operations excellence initiatives and has a strong track record of driving improved performance in prior organizations including Dummen Orange, Syngenta, Cargill, Johnson & Johnson, Home Depot, Land O Lakes, Ace Hardware, and Mayne Pharma. Olson holds professional certifications in Lean Six Sigma and HACCP with advanced training in management development, food safety, environmental health and safety, and industrial engineering. He holds a Bachelors of Business Administration from North Georgia College and State University and a Masters of Business Administration from Brenau University. He's a veteran of the US Marine Corps and is an active volunteer officer in the non-profit Marine Corps League organization.

With a 76,000 sf. NSF GMP and ISO 9001 certified research and production facility near Durham, North Carolina, OBX has developed proven methods to efficiently manufacture cannabinoid ingredients and nutraceutical finished goods. OBX further offers concept-to-market formulation, product development, and manufacturing services for their global customers, leveraging superior water-soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to develop a wide range of finished goods, from core gummies, softgels, and tinctures, to beverages, tablets, and aerosol sprays.

"OBX's rapid growth in people, product and service offerings over the last four years has increased operational complexity," commented Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "Olson brings decades of extensive supply chain and operations leadership experience in manufacturing companies, and has a special passion for continuous improvement. He will empower our team to continue to raise the performance bar, enhance client satisfaction, drive continued growth and profitability in the future."

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified formulator and manufacturer of cannabinoid-based dietary supplements, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art production facility near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.

