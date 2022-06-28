Open Book Extracts Announces Completion of History's Largest Randomized Controlled Trial of Rare Cannabinoids for Sleep (Radicle Rest™)

Radicle Science conducted a four-week blinded active-controlled trial with several OBX formulations.

ROXBORO, N.C., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), an NSF, cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, today announced the completion of its second blinded randomized controlled trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science , an AI-driven healthtech B-corp providing disruptive D2C clinical trials testing the effectiveness of health and wellness products 10x cheaper and faster than traditional means.

Radicle Science conducted the four-week blinded, randomized, active-controlled, parallel group trial comparing the effects of several OBX cannabinoid formulations on sleep disturbance as well as outcomes such as well-being, quality of life, feelings of anxiety, and pain.

"We are excited to continue to partner with OBX to conduct rigorous human research to better understand the effects of rare cannabinoids on health outcomes. This latest study was the largest randomized, controlled trial of cannabinoids for sleep, involving nearly 2,000 participants from across the U.S. This groundbreaking study also represents history's first randomized controlled trial on the synergistic impact of rare cannabinoids like CBN and CBC on sleep disturbance," said Dr. Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, co-founder and CEO of San Diego-based Radicle Science.

Results from Radicle Rest™ are expected in late August 2022 and will be announced at that time.

Later this year, OBX and Radicle Science will launch a large-scale (involving more than 2,000 participants), blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial to study the effects of THCV on focus, energy, and appetite. Radicle Science and OBX are planning future clinical trials on the effectiveness of rare cannabinoids including THCV, CBN, CBG, and CBC on a variety of additional health outcomes.

"As a champion for cannabinoid science and research, Open Book Extracts is on a quest to understand and unlock the true potential of this category," said Dave Neundorfer, chief executive officer, for Roxboro, NC-based OBX. "We thank the Radicle Science team for providing this valuable research platform with the power to validate the deep anecdotal feedback we hear on a daily basis. We are encouraged by the thoroughness of this new study and the use of real-world settings and populations to better understand and accelerate the benefits for the population at large."

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.

About Radicle Science

Radicle Science is an AI-driven healthtech B-corp offering the first ever scalable path to validate and predict the effects of health and wellness products, transforming them into democratized precision solutions for ailments or enhancement of human function. Radicle Science leverages a proprietary data analytics platform and a virtual, direct-to-consumer (D2C) clinical trial model to deliver objective health outcome data across diverse populations and conditions, at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional methods. Our Radicle Vision is a future where affordable, accessible, health and wellness products are trusted by patients, recommended by healthcare providers, reimbursed by insurance, and used as widely as pharmaceutical drugs.

