Open Book Extracts Announces Completion of Largest Randomized Controlled Trial of Rare Cannabinoids for Pain

ROXBORO, N.C., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, today announced the completion of its first randomized, controlled trial on rare cannabinoids, with the support of Radicle Science , a transformative healthtech B-corp validating health and wellness products for the first time.

Radicle Science conducted a Radicle Discovery study on several OBX formulations. The study was a four-week blinded, randomized, controlled, parallel group comparison of the effects of various cannabinoid formulations on longer-term pain, well-being, and quality of life.

"We are excited to have partnered with OBX to conduct history's largest randomized, controlled trial of cannabinoids for pain, involving nearly 2,000 participants from across the U.S. This groundbreaking study also represents history's first randomized controlled trial on the synergistic impact of rare cannabinoids like CBC and CBG on pain," said Dr. Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, co-founder and chief executive officer of Southern California-based Radicle Science. "A majority of all phytocannabinoid clinical research has centered around THC, and we are uncovering the untapped potential in the other phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis and hemp plant."

Results from the Radicle-OBX pain study are expected in late April 2022 and will be announced at that time.

In addition, OBX and Radicle Science will launch the first large-scale, blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials on rare cannabinoids including THCV, CBN, CBG, and CBC, to study their effects on energy, focus, appetite, sleep disturbance, stress, and anxiety across more than 10,000 study participants.

"Validating the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids with scientifically-backed research is a source of great pride for our company," said Dave Neundorfer, chief executive officer, for Roxboro, NC-based OBX.. "We are on a quest to understand the true potential of cannabinoids and thank the Radicle Science team for providing a platform that supports the research that will help transform the CBDindustry. The completion of this study is a key milestone in our research efforts and further demonstrates our commitment to scientific research and development for the cannabinoid industry as a whole." For more information, visit https://openbookextracts.com .

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.

About Radicle Science

Radicle Science is a transformative healthtech B-corp offering the first ever scalable path to validate and predict the effects of health and wellness products, transforming them into democratized precision solutions for ailments or enhancement of human function. Radicle Science leverages a proprietary data analytics platform and a virtual, direct-to-consumer (D2C) clinical trial model to deliver objective health outcome data across diverse populations and conditions, at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional methods. Our Radicle Vision is a future where affordable, accessible, health and wellness products are trusted by patients, recommended by healthcare providers, reimbursed by insurance, and used as widely as pharmaceutical drugs.

To learn more about Radicle Science, visit their Radicle Resources page and subscribe .

