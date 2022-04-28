Open Book Extracts Announces Completion of Phase 1 of Toxicology and Safety Assessment for CBG, CBN, and CBC

ROXBORO, N.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, announced today the completion of phase one of the toxicology and safety results for their cannabinoid ingredients CBG, CBN. and CBC. The Company contracted respected scientific and regulatory consulting firm, AIBMR Life Sciences, Inc, to conduct the battery of toxicological studies to investigate the safety of the consumption of the Company's cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN), and cannabichromene (CBC) that will support a Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) Independent conclusion or New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) application.

The report concluded that the test articles were non-mutagenic, non-clastogenic and non-genotoxic. The toxicological assessment is the first known published data of its kind since the 1980 Rosenkrantz et al.'s publication with respect to toxicology data on CBD, Cannabichromene and hashish oil. The battery of GLP/OECD compliant studies is a major contribution in the advancement of the science of hemp-derived CBD.

The investment in this toxicological assessment demonstrates OBX's commitment in furthering the science behind cannabinoid ingredients. Chelsea Pipkin, OBX VP of Quality Assurance, comments, "Until today, there have been no comprehensive toxicological safety assessments completed on minor cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, and CBC. The completion and publication of these safety studies on this ingredient in a peer-reviewed academic journal specializing in toxicology is a monumental step forward in putting competent and reliable science behind a product. The public should applaud this effort as well as the time and expense it required."

OBX's Chief Executive Officer, Dave Neundorfer, echoed this sentiment. "We are thrilled to advance cannabinoid science and are very pleased with the safety results from this landmark study. This is an important milestone in our pursuit of GRAS or NDI status," he remarked. "As an organization, our commitment to safety remains paramount. We look forward to setting the bar for all cannabinoid manufacturers in the market and encourage them to conduct similar toxicological assessments on their own base raw materials."

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.

