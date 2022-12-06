Open Book Extracts Announces Launch of One of History's First and Largest Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial of THCV and Rare Cannabinoids for Focus and Energy

Radicle Science is conducting a four-week blinded placebo-controlled trial of OBX cannabinoid formulations developed to improve energy and focus.

ROXBORO, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), an NSF cGMP and ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, today announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science , the first and only Proof-as-a-Service company, offering an easy path for non-pharmaceutical products to clinically prove their true effects beyond placebo.

Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.

"We are excited to continue to partner with OBX to conduct rigorous human research to better understand the effects of rare cannabinoids on health outcomes. This latest study involves a large and diverse population of nearly 1,000 individuals from across the USA and employs gold-standard rigorous clinical research design; it is a blinded randomized, placebo-controlled trial of cannabinoids for energy and focus. This groundbreaking study also represents one of the first and largest randomized controlled trials on the impact of rare cannabinoids like THCV on energy and focus levels," said Dr. Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, co-founder and CEO of San Diego-based Radicle Science.

Results from the study are expected in early 2023.

Earlier this year, OBX and Radicle Science completed blinded, randomized, controlled trials to study the effects of rare cannabinoids on pain and sleep, and Radicle Science and OBX are planning future clinical trials on the effectiveness of rare cannabinoids on a variety of additional health outcomes.

"As a champion for cannabinoid science and research, Open Book Extracts is on a quest to unlock the true potential of this category," said Dave Neundorfer, chief executive officer, for Roxboro, NC-based OBX. "We thank the Radicle Science team for providing this valuable research platform with the power to validate the deep anecdotal feedback we hear on a daily basis. We are excited by how Radicle Science employs clinical trial rigor on real world settings and populations to better understand and personalize the results for the population at large."

For more information, visit https://openbookextracts.com .

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP and ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.

About Radicle Science

Radicle Science is history's first and only proof-as-a-service company, offering an easy path for non-pharmaceutical products to clinically prove their true effects beyond placebo. A KPMG Top 10 US Tech Innovator, Radicle Science leverages an AI-driven, crowdsourced, virtual and direct-to-consumer approach to power clinical research at unprecedented affordability, speed and scale across diverse populations and conditions. The Radicle vision for the B-corp is an abundant future where democratized access to clinical trials closes the proof gap and transforms non-pharmaceutical products into proven personalized medicines accessible by all. To learn more about Radicle Science, visit www.RadicleScience.com.

To learn more about Radicle Science, visit their Radicle Resources page and subscribe .

Media Contacts:

Media relations - Sheldon Baker [email protected]; Nicole Brown, 914.645.0898, [email protected]

Destiny Irons [email protected]

SOURCE Open Book Extracts