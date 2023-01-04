Open Book Extracts Appoints Andrea Baillo as Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Strategic Research Initiatives

Andrea Baillo as Chief Scientific Officer will lead the company's future pipeline development and research and innovation model

ROXBORO, N.C., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a leading ingredient manufacturer, product formulator, and manufacturer of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid-enabled products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Baillo as Chief Scientific Officer. Andrea Baillo has broad research and innovation experience and will lead OBX's research and development (R&D) strategy.

In her new role, Baillo will oversee all research and development efforts at OBX, including ingredient R&D, product development, and ingredient and product safety and efficacy research. She will lead global research engagements with partners, clients, academia, and non-governmental organizations; help build the pipeline of leading science and technology talent at OBX; and provide leadership of the OBX Product and R&D Teams.

"OBX is committed to leveraging data to deliver better products and outcomes to consumers. With more than 15 years of research experience, Baillo brings the expertise needed to advance our business and scientific understanding of the endocannabinoid system and the products that best support it," said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "We look forward to Andrea's leadership of OBX's ambitious scientific goals."

Since 2019, the OBX business has been deeply rooted in science. It leads pioneering research around the world, in fields related to quality of life, health, wellbeing and supply chain resilience. Key projects that the business has delivered include three clinical studies with Radicle Science, the largest randomized, controlled clinical studies on minor cannabinoids on quality of life outcomes including pain, sleep, and focus; safety and toxicology studies on CBN, CBC, THCV, CBDV; a clinical study on THCV to address acne, in partnership with Dr. Zoe Dralos and Dr. Jeffrey Dover; and university research programs with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine (mechanistic effects of cannabinoids on brain cell functions), Harvard University (Alzheimer's, dementia, bipolar disorder, and depression) FAMU (Cancer), and UC Boulder (Depression / PTSD).

"I am excited to be driving discoveries that have the potential to impact not only the future of our business, but also to improve the quality of life for people around the world," shared Baillo. "I'm fortunate to be surrounded by some of the best and brightest scientists, researchers and professionals at OBX, and I'm looking forward to continuing our important work together."

Baillo is an experienced scientist with a demonstrated history of working in cannabis research, development, and manufacturing, cancer research, and food and beverage industries. Baillo has served as Vice President of Research and Innovation for OBX since July 2021, and she previously served as Senior Director, Research & Development, Quality at Green Thumb Industries (GTI). She is known for her focus on product safety and stability while promoting and supporting basic and applied research assuring science is at the forefront of R&D in highly regulated markets. Baillo attended Wayne State University School of Medicine where she completed her PhD in cancer biology.

Baillo is undeniably a trailblazer in the field of cannabinoid science, and she is eager for other women to join her: "Women are seriously under-represented in science across the world. Within OBX, we support women – to unlock their potential as well as inspiring the next generation of women to pursue careers in STEM."

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP and ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.

For more information, visit https://openbookextracts.com .

