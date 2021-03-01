Open Book Extracts Appoints Four New Strategic Corporate Advisors

ROXBORO, N.C., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a Roxboro, N.C.-based manufacturer, distributor, and formulator of the industry's most innovative and high-quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products has announced the appointment of four strategic advisors to support and accelerate industry-specific research initiatives and boost its post-development commercialization efforts.

The newly appointed advisors are respected experts in their fields with experience as researchers, executives, and entrepreneurs.

Dave Wood, Nutraceutical Advisor, Open Book Extracts

Dave Wood, who most recently served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Captek, the largest dietary supplement softgel manufacturer in North America, will serve as nutraceutical advisor. Wood possesses over 30 years of management experience with an emphasis on pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing, research and development, and licensing, with a deep background in the nutritional supplement sector.

Cosmeceutical advisors are Dr. Jeffrey Dover, MD, FRCPC, co-director of SkinCare Physicians of Chestnut Hill, a comprehensive facility specializing in dermatology, laser, and cosmetic surgery, where he has been named as a Top Doctor in Boston for 16 years. Dr. Dover also serves as associate professor of Clinical Dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine, and associate professor of Dermatology at Brown Medical School, with research focus areas in Photomedicine, lasers in medicine, cosmetic laser surgery, and medical education, and Dr. Michael Singer, MD, PhD, a serial biotech executive and chief scientific officer at Cartesian Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company and leader in mRNA-engineered cell therapies.

Veterinary advisor is Dr. Robert Silver, DVM, MS, a licensed and nationally renowned integrative veterinarian, and one of the leading experts on veterinary health and medical cannabis. He is the author of Medical Marijuana and Your Pet and has recently authored four chapters in two Springer-Nature textbooks on Veterinary Cannabis. Dr. Silver holds adjunct faculty positions at Lincoln Memorial University's College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Chi University of Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine and is president-elect of the American College of Veterinary Botanical Medicine.

"Each appointee joining OBX from sectors outside the cannabis category is a testament to the broad appeal of the industry and the unique opportunity to make an impact through OBX," said Dave Neundorfer co-founder and CEO of Open Book Extracts.

"Bringing diverse skill sets and successful careers in pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing, consumer healthcare, gene therapies, veterinary medicine, cosmeceutical development, intellectual property and patent strategy, the advisors are already actively engaged in advancing OBX's vision of delivering innovative, research-backed products to lead the way for cannabinoid-enabled health and wellness," added Neundorfer.

OBX is dedicated to bringing safe and effective products to market. While much of the company's product development work is client-guided, OBX has recently embarked on several of its own research-backed product development initiatives, targeting the nutraceutical, skincare, and veterinary markets. OBX expects to commercialize its findings through licensing deals and/or joint venture partnerships with well-known, widely distributed consumer brands.

The appointments follow the company's announcement of their reciprocal research collaboration with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine (CWRU) to explore the mechanistic effects of cannabinoids on brain cell function. Powered by their cGMP operations and a team of world class scientists, OBX offers one of the largest portfolios of cannabinoid isolates, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THCV, all at greater than 99% purity, as well as formulation services and turnkey finished good manufacturing including edibles, softgels, tablets, tinctures, and a full range of topical products.

"I am delighted to join OBX as an advisor because they sit at the intersection of what matters most today – high-quality ingredient production, expert formulation services, and best-class-in finished products, development and innovation," said Wood. "OBX is a prominent company in the cannabinoid industry and I look forward to supporting their role in accelerating the path to market success for clients around the world."

Neundorfer also noted, "As OBX gears up for a substantial growth phase, the depth and breadth of expertise our advisors will contribute from the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, and dermatology industries will bring tremendous value to our organization and the larger OBX ecosystem as we enhance and expand our capabilities."

Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for its Asia customers. For additional company and product information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

For more information contact:

Sheldon Baker

559-287-7191

[email protected]

SOURCE Open Book Extracts

Related Links

http://www.openbookextracts.com

