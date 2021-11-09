Open Book Extracts Continues Global Expansion With Establishment Of OBX Europe

ROXBORO, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand increasing for quality, high purity cannabinoid ingredients and finished goods globally, leading cannabinoid-based health and wellness producer, Open Book Extracts (OBX), has expanded operations with the establishment of OBX Europe.

OBX Europe is strategically important to Open Book Extracts, as it enables the company to fulfill regional orders of all sizes quickly, allows for the servicing and support of customers locally and serves as a borderless gateway to the rest of the European cannabinoid market. The operational activities of OBX Europe officially started as of September 1, 2021.

Najeeb Qazizada will serve as Director of Supply Chain for OBX Europe, located in Almere outside Amsterdam. Qazizada is a logistics and supply chain professional with more than 12 years of experience, with prior experience as Head of Operations for Medterra Europe, Planning Manager for Tata Steel Europe, and Head of Operations for Trimb Healthcare (now part of Karo Pharma). With its main distribution center in the Netherlands, OBX Europe will support local warehousing of OBX ingredients and finished goods in Europe to create supply chain efficiencies for OBX's UK and European clients, as well as offer additional options for contract manufacturing in the UK and Europe.

"With the demand for cannabinoids products in Europe growing rapidly, it is paramount for leading brands to have a reputable, quality supplier like Open Book Extracts," stated Qazizada. "OBX is cGMP certified, a member of EIHA and its Novel Food Consortium, and is well versed in international market distribution and regulations, ensuring that we will meet the UK and European market demand for high quality, safe cannabinoid products."

With a 76,000 sf, cGMP-certified research and production facility near Durham, North Carolina, OBX has developed proven methods to efficiently manufacture a broad range of cannabinoids from hemp and natural sources, including CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBGa, CBT, CBDa, CBDv, and THCv. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and product development services, leveraging leading water soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

In March 2021, OBX joined the European Industrial Hemp Associations's (EIHA) Novel Food Consortium. The EIHA Novel Food Consortium, formed in June 2020, is the Association's project aimed at clearing the way for hemp foods and extracts – including CBD – in the UK and European Union member states. By joining the Consortium established by the EIHA, OBX is joining forces with other companies to pursue the safety studies to provide safe and ready access to cannabinoid-based products throughout the UK and EU.

With OBX Europe, OBX continues to expand its footprint and invest in the infrastructure required to support its global clientele. In February 2020, OBX became the exclusive cannabinoid supplier to Prinova Nagase, providing OBX ingredients to Prinova's global customer base, with a particular focus on the dietary supplement and sports nutrition categories. OBX further broadened its reach with the establishment of OBX Asia, headquartered in Hong Kong, and the selection of Peter Bodill Agencies (PTY) LTD as their principal distribution partner in South Africa.

"Quality and consistency are paramount in the European market, and we are committed to bringing the highest quality standards to the European cannabinoid market and beyond," said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "The establishment of an on-the-ground presence helps us provide the best service and support to current customers in the region as well as new ones that understand the tremendous opportunity in this burgeoning market."

Potential clients and partners in the UK and Europe interested in ingredients or finished goods should contact [email protected] and visit https://www.openbookextracts.eu .

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.eu/ .

Media Contact:

Justyn Bostic

336-592-7317

[email protected]

SOURCE Open Book Extracts