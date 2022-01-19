Open Book Extracts Expands Business Development and Regulatory Team to Support European Growth and Distribution Efforts

ROXBORO, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, is pleased to announce the addition of Tony Reeves and Tony Scanlan to its European sales and leadership team. Together with OBX's global sales and operations teams, Reeves and Scanlan will work to support OBX's growing list of clients in the United Kingdom and Europe, as well as key global markets around the world.

Tony Scanlan and Tony Reeves

In March 2021, OBX became a member of the European Industrial Hemp Associations's (EIHA) Novel Food Consortium , joining forces with other companies to pursue safety studies to provide safe and ready access to cannabinoid-based products throughout the UK and EU. In November 2021, OBX announced the establishment of OBX Europe , with local leadership from Najeeb Qazizada, Director of Supply Chain for OBX Europe. With its main distribution center in the Netherlands, OBX Europe supports local warehousing of OBX ingredients and finished goods in Europe to create supply chain efficiencies for OBX's UK and European clients, as well as offers additional options for contract manufacturing in the UK and Europe.

Today, OBX announces the appointment of Tony Reeves and Tony Scanlan to the OBX Europe team:

Tony Reeves combines a science background with in-depth product knowledge, extensive networks and commercial insight to drive the discussion on the benefits of Hemp, CBD and other cannabinoids to a diverse audience across the public and private sectors. Since 2015, he has been representing the industry to regulators (MHRA, Home Office, FSA, HPRA, FSAI) and contributing to presentations at the European level on key issues including novel food regulations, CBD and THC levels in food, food supplements, beverages and cosmetics. Reeves serves as a Board Director & UK Representative of the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA; the only pan-European hemp trades association (https://eiha.org/) and a consultant to The Hut Group (THG); one of the world's fastest growing and largest online retailers (www.thg.com). He is member of UKAS-led 'CBD Food Product Approval Expert Group' which includes participants from the FSA and the Home Office and a member of the Food & Drink Federation's (FDF) 'CBD Working Group.' In previous roles, Reeves was a consultant to Pyxus International/FIGR Brands Europe and European Managing Director for Aurora Hemp, and he holds an MBA from Warwick Business School.

Tony Scanlan possesses a lifetime of experience in the international commercial arena. He has built businesses and partnerships across the UK, USA, EU, Middle East, Africa and China. Scanlan has been at the forefront of developing retail and consumer products in the CBD, Vape and Telecommunications worlds, quickly understanding the opportunities in emerging sectors then developing appropriate partnerships, brands and product solutions. The regulatory environment has a critical influence on shaping products and partnerships in these sectors, and Scanlan has a long history of teaming up with regulatory experts to ensure that partner and stakeholder strategies are always at the leading edge.

"At OBX, we see international markets as major opportunities to accelerate our growth with the most promising commercial developments coming out of Europe," said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "Investing in experts like Tony Reeves and Tony Scanlan, who bring industry experience, deep strategic relationships, and an innovation mindset, is key to realizing the potential of the European market."

With a 76,000 sf, cGMP-certified research and production facility near Durham, North Carolina, OBX has developed proven methods to efficiently manufacture a broad range of cannabinoids from hemp and natural sources, including CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBGa, CBT, CBDa, CBDv, and THCv. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and product development services, leveraging leading water soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

Potential clients and partners in the UK and Europe interested in ingredients or finished goods should contact [email protected] and visit https://www.openbookextracts.eu .

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.eu/ .

