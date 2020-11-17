Open Book Extracts Expands Sales and Business Development Team to Support Global Growth and Distribution Efforts

ROXBORO, N.C., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, is pleased to announce the addition of Zach Edge to its sales and leadership team as Director of Global Strategy and Corporate Development. In a related move, OBX is proud to announce the promotion of James Overby to Director of Business Development. Reporting to OBX's Chief Commercial Officer, Nicole Brown, Zach Edge and James Overby will work to support OBX's growing list of clients in North America and key global markets around the world.

Zach Edge, Director of Global Strategy and Corporate Development & James Overby, Director of Business Development

Edge was the architect of global strategy and sales enablement programs at Folium Biosciences, where he served for four years as Senior Global Strategist, emerging as a top individual producer, leading his team to the most profitable performance in a competitive industry. A true subject matter expert in the areas of cannabinoid extraction, refinement, formulation, and manufacturing, Edge attributes his success to a consultative approach to sales. "Cannabinoid science is rapidly evolving, and even those who have been in the industry since the beginning are still learning every day. We are at the tip of the iceberg in terms of what we know about how cannabinoids interact with our endocannabinoid system, which formulas are most therapeutically effective, and which delivery mechanisms are the most reliable. I like to partner with my clients to develop products that work for the customers they serve and systems to effectively sell them." With his expansive network, Edge is also assisting OBX in identifying and onboarding new supply and IP partnerships that will enable OBX to better serve its clients.

Overby joined OBX in March 2020, and has previously held positions in sales, national business development, and strategic accounts. Most recently, he served as Regional Sales Manager at GenCanna, where he helped grow what at the time was the industry's largest book of business, including launching multiple new CBD brands and supporting some of the largest CPG brands and manufacturers with their market entry. Overby sees everything through the lens of his clients, and is relentlessly driven to ensure that they succeed, and to deliver on his promises. "In an industry as competitive as ours, I want to give my clients every advantage. I don't want them to have to worry about whether their products will show up on time, or whether their gummies will melt, or their tincture bottles will leak. My sole objective is to make sure that my clients have the highest quality products on the market, delivered on time, and at a competitive price point." Overby's dedication to client satisfaction is a shining example of how OBX wants to be known in the marketplace, and manifests itself in his quickly growing book of business.

"We are pleased to welcome Zach to our team. His vast experience with sales operations, large sales teams and high revenue growth is perfectly matched to OBX's trajectory. Coupled with the outstanding client relationships and business development opportunities led by James Overby over the past nine months, we could not have a better team to support our clients through what we anticipate will be a period of unparalleled industry growth," stated Nicole Brown, Chief Commercial Officer.

Edge and Overby, both located in Austin, TX, join an already seasoned team of sales professionals with US field sales offices located in Ohio and Kentucky. The team consists of Kelly Burkhart, Steve Concilla, Stephen Simpson, and Lydia Troy. OBX extends its reach through commercial distribution partnerships with Prinova, Peter Bodill Agencies in South Africa, and OBX Asia headquartered in Hong Kong. OBX plans to add a new Business Development Manager and Finished Goods Production Manager before the close of 2020.

"Our mission is to deliver extraordinary business results to our customers," Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "Investing in people like Zach and James is key to realizing that mission. They bring new ideas and unique experiences to the table, and they exemplify our core OBX values: Integrity, Transparency, Accountability, Humility, Curiosity, Grit, and Respect. I am thrilled to have Zach and James on our team to ensure that our clients are served by the best."

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

Media Contact:

Justyn Bostic

330.495.3414

[email protected]

SOURCE Open Book Extracts

Related Links

https://www.openbookextracts.com

