Open Book Extracts Joins EIHA's Novel Food Consortium to Achieve Compliance with Novel Food Regulations for Distribution of CBD Ingredients

ROXBORO, N.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), manufacturer, distributor, and formulator of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, announced today it is in the process of achieving compliance with novel food regulations regarding the distribution of CBD ingredients.

OBX has made this transition by joining the European Industrial Hemp Association's (EIHA) Novel Food Consortium. The EIHA Novel Food Consortium, officially launched in June 2020, is the Association's project aimed at clearing the way for hemp foods and extracts – including CBD – in the UK and European Union member states. By joining the Consortium established by the EIHA, OBX is joining forces with other companies to pursue the safety studies to provide safe and ready access to cannabinoid-based products throughout the UK and EU.

"We are witnessing a pivotal moment in history when the global appetite for access to cannabinoids is very high," said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "We see this in the US with many recent positive discussions among US congressional officials to pass legislation for federal legalization of cannabis but also new bills for CBD to be regulated as a dietary supplement. We appreciate the EIHA and its members working together to respond to a common challenge by investing in unprecedented studies, and look forward to the EU quickly solidifying their plans to implement a parallel framework where these same studies can be applied. We are also pleased to offer our clients the ability to sublicense our membership in the Novel Foods Consortium to bring their premium CBD products to market in the UK and eventually the EU."

Powered by their cGMP operations in North Carolina and a team of world class scientists, OBX offers one of the largest portfolios of cannabinoid isolates at purity, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THCV, all at greater than 99% purity, as well as formulation services and turnkey finished good manufacturing including edibles, softgels, tablets, tinctures, and a full range of topical products.

Neundorfer continues, "As OBX proceeds down the path to achieve compliance with world-wide regulations, we are positioned to become the leading global supplier of cannabinoids while continuing to maintain 100% dedication to premium quality, science-driven consistency, sustainability, transparency, and positive, trustworthy relationships with our clients and community."

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

Media Contact:

Sheldon Baker

336-592-7317

[email protected]

SOURCE Open Book Extracts

Related Links

https://openbookextracts.com

