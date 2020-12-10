Open Book Extracts Launches Pet Product Portfolio for White Label and Private Label Clients

ROXBORO, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX) announces today the launch of a brand-new collection of cannabinoid-based products made specifically for pets. This pet collection is formulated with OBX's high-quality cannabinoid ingredients and includes pet tinctures, soft chews, and oral strips.

OBX is a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, including one of the largest portfolios of cannabinoid isolates at purity, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC. THCV, all at greater than 99% purity. In addition to cannabinoid isolates, OBX offers custom-blend THC-free broad-spectrum distillates that can be tailored to meet customer specifications, water soluble powders and liquids, and a portfolio of finished products including edibles, soft gels, tablets, tinctures, and topical products.

OBX has received NASC (National Animal Supplement Council) accreditation, and is an NASC preferred supplier. OBX's Head Formulation Scientist, Trevor Gentry, is a PhD Food Scientist with published research from Cornell University and over 20 years of product development and formulation expertise at Hill's Pet Nutrition and Givaudan Flavors.

"Animals, like humans, have an endocannabinoid system, or ECS. OBX has developed this pet product portfolio in response to a growing trend among pet owners seeking safe, consistent cannabinoid-based products for their dogs and cats," said Trevor Gentry, PhD, OBX Senior Formulation Scientist. "Many use cannabinoids for aging pets to improve mobility and general quality of life, while others use cannabinoids to calm overly anxious, restless, or excitable pets. OBX designed each new pet product with premium, targeted active ingredients along with our NASC-accredited pure cannabinoid ingredients to help pets and pet owners alike find balance and wellness in their day."

The new pet products are formulated with the same trusted and high-quality cannabinoids that OBX uses for all of its other finished products. All of the company's products, including those in the new pet lineup, are tested by an independent third-party laboratory to validate quality and purity.

"The OBX team has spent countless hours on this new product line, and we believe that our OBX pet products are superior to many of the cannabinoid pet products you may see on the shelf today," says Zach Edge, OBX Director of Global Strategy. "As an NASC preferred ingredient supplier, OBX is proud to serve the demands of the pet industry. We will continue to expand our white label animal health offerings in the coming months and are excited to work collaboratively with private label customers."

This pet product expansion is well timed for this growing sector. According to the 2020 Pet Industry Green Paper by Nielsen and Headset, hemp-based CBD pet products will represent 3%-5% of all hemp CBD sales within the U.S. by 2025. In fact, joint projections show that the pet sector may yield one of the highest conversion rates within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry (37%), with Brightfield Group reporting the marketplace for CBD pet products could grow to $1.16 billion by 2022.

To download a copy of the 2020 OBX Pet Product Catalog, click here: https://openbookextracts.com/pet-catalog/

To learn more about OBX pet products, as well as OBX their full portfolio of raw ingredients and finished goods, please reach out directly to Nicole Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected] .

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

Media relations at 336-592-7317 or [email protected]

