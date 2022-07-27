Open Book Extracts Partners with Nalu Bio to Commercialize Synthetic THCV and Rare Cannabinoids

ROXBORO, N.C., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a total solution provider for high quality cannabinoid ingredients, concept-to-market formulation services, and finished goods manufacturing, announced today an R&D and commercialization partnership with Nalu Bio, developers of a proprietary chemical synthesis platform that produces ultra-pure, high quality, sustainable cannabinoids.

The partnership with OBX will allow Nalu Bio to advance its THCV production method from research and development to commercial-scale manufacturing using their proprietary and scalable synthesis platform. With a 76,000 sf. NSF- and ISO 9001-certified research and production facility near Durham, North Carolina, OBX and Nalu Bio plan to begin initial production of THCV in September 2022 with market-ready compounds available before the end of the year.

Nalu Bio's vision for the synthesis and cost-effective mass production of cannabinoids mimics the history of aspirin – the therapeutic value of aspirin for pain relief was discovered, and while initially derived from willow bark, it is now mass produced at factory-scale with higher quality and dosage consistency, which has benefited billions of consumers worldwide as it has become the most commonly used drug in the world. THCV will be the first cannabinoid available at commercial scale through this partnership, allowing OBX and Nalu Bio to offer the highest quality, most consistent dosage of THCV to consumers across the globe. Both OBX and Nalu Bio envision a range of additional cannabinoids to be released through this partnership. The products manufactured using Nalu Bio's method will be a powerful addition to the current OBX portfolio, including a broad range of cannabinoids from hemp and natural sources, including CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBT, CBDa, CBGa, CBDV, and THCV.

Matthew Roberts, CTO of Nalu Bio had this to say about these developments. "Our THCV is produced in highly scalable reactors at factory-scale, using low-cost, safe and effective starting materials. Nalu Bio and OBX are both innovators in their respective fields, and this partnership is mutually beneficial for two industry leaders. Nalu Bio prides itself on partnering excellence, and we're excited to deliver high-quality, safe, and low-cost cannabinoid ingredients and products to the market."

Since inception, OBX has taken a holistic approach to the cannabinoid industry, designing a cannabinoid ingredient portfolio to include botanical, synthetic, and biosynthetic cannabinoids. Certain jurisdictions, such as Japan, or certain industry segments, such as cosmetics, may prefer synthetic ingredients based on regulatory guidance. Synthetic ingredients offer the additional benefit of cost efficiency at scale, allowing for the production of bioidentical synthetic cannabinoids at significantly lower cost than agricultural extraction and refinement methods. The partnership with Nalu Bio will allow OBX to provide the industry with the highest quality synthetic rare cannabinoids at the lowest cost. At the same time, OBX will continue to offer rare cannabinoids such as THCV from hemp and natural sources, to support the diverse needs of their global customers.

Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO, said, "I am excited about the value Nalu Bio and OBX will bring to the cannabinoid therapeutics market. This partnership is well-positioned to meet the needs of the growing synthetic cannabinoid market and deliver potentially life-changing products to consumers worldwide."

About Nalu Bio

At Nalu Bio , we learn from nature, and deliver through chemistry. Nalu Bio is creating a new category of cannabinoids for the wellness and pharmaceutical markets. Nalu Bio's proprietary chemical synthesis platform will set the industry standard for purity, consistency, quality and sustainability. Nalu Bio uses 700x less land, 70x less water, and 14x less energy to produce its cannabinoids, which is better for the planet. The company's platform utilizes readily available materials and reliable manufacturing technology, eliminating the low-quality inefficiencies and high capital investment costs of hemp extraction. There will never be any pesticides, heavy metals, or THC in any of Nalu Bio's ingredients. Nalu Bio's unique, scalable platform has the ability to keep pace with anticipated market expansion, and will reliably deliver high quality and widely-accessible cannabinoids to global retail and pharmaceutical markets.

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, leading water-soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

