Open Book Extracts Releases Study Findings Related to the Potential Applications of Serums Containing Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) on Skin Acne

ROXBORO, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a leading global ingredient manufacturer and product development house for the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid-enabled products, completed its first cosmetic research study, an open-label, randomized, passive-control study examining the impact of topical serums containing Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) on skin acne.

Building on literature outlining THCV's anti-inflammatory topical properties, OBX conducted the study to explore THCV's therapeutic potential to improve skin acne.

In the study, healthy male and female subjects with Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI with mild to moderate acne on the face were studied under a blinded, randomized, vehicle controlled 4 week study evaluating the efficacy of several topical cannabinoid formulations including THCV for the treatment of facial acne. OBX was intentional about the inclusion of a diversity of skin tones in the study, in order to understand potential benefits for the products of interest across all skin types.

The study was conducted in collaboration with an industry leading dermatologist, Dr. Jeffrey Dover , and research dermatologist, Dr. Zoe Draelos . This is one of the first clinical evaluations of THCV in a topical preparation--there were no tolerability issues and promising efficacy results that will inform the design of future clinical trials.

About Open Book Extracts (OBX)

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, leading water soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

