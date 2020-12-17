Open Book Extracts Selected as Preferred Partner for Easysnap® Technology, the Patented One-Hand Opening and Dispensing Unit Dose

ROXBORO, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, is a company committed to providing cutting edge packaging technology for the cannabinoid industry. Pursuing this passion, OBX has been selected as the preferred partner for Easysnap® Technology of Italy, creator of the one-hand opening sachet, to bring their worldwide patented packaging solution to the cannabinoid industry.

Open Book Extracts

Easysnap® is the new worldwide standard for single dose units of liquid products, offering convenience, easy one hand opening, complete dispensing of contents and on-the-go mobility. This elegant design releases a perfect stream of liquid and semi-liquid products when users bend the sachet in half.

Packing in single-dose Easysnap® packages enables ease of consumption and dosing for consumers and ease of production, delivery and distribution for manufacturers.

With this agreement, OBX will serve as the preferred partner for Easysnap® manufacturing for all cannabinoids. Easysnap® production will take place at OBX's cGMP manufacturing facility, located in Roxboro, North Carolina. Current OBX offerings for Easysnap® include tinctures, topical products such as lotions and hand sanitizer, and liquid beverage enhancers, and future offerings to include sexual lubricants and cosmetics.

"Open Book Extracts continually strives to bring innovation to the cannabinoid industry," said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "Easysnap® addresses the two biggest challenges facing our consumers today: reliable dosing and accessible pricing. We look forward to the many possibilities the Easysnap® technology offers to provide easy yet sophisticated solutions for today's cannabinoid consumers."

Powered by their cGMP operations in North Carolina and a team of world class scientists, OBX offers one of the largest portfolios of cannabinoid isolates at purity, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC. THCV, all at greater than 99% purity. In addition to cannabinoid isolates, OBX also offers custom-blend THC-free broad-spectrum distillates that can be tailored to meet customer specifications, water soluble powders and liquids, and a portfolio of finished products including edibles, soft gels, tablets, tinctures, and topical products. Their in-house formulation team can also support product development for private label manufacturing.

"We are extremely pleased to recommend Open Book Extracts as our preferred manufacturing partner for cannabinoid products, to fully develop the market for the patented one-hand opening and dispensing unit dose." said Andrea Taglini, co-founder of Easysnap®. "We are excited to expand our brand in the cannabinoid industry, as well as continue to develop our patented and innovative proprietary technologies."

For those interested in learning more about Easysnap® technology, or to learn more about OBX products and services, please reach out directly to Nicole Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected].

About Easysnap®

Easysnap® Technology S.r.l. is an entrepreneurial, innovative company that develops specialized systems for the one hand opening and dispensing unit dose for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and food segments using its patented technology and proprietary machinery application processes. The Company was formed in 2003 and has its headquarters and production facility in Bologna, Italy.

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Brown, 336-592-7317, [email protected]

SOURCE Open Book Extracts