Open Book Extracts Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with the Appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Human Resources

ROXBORO, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a leading ingredient manufacturer and product development house for the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid-enabled products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Schroeder as Chief Financial Officer and Steven Ferrell as Vice President of Human Resources.

Ryan Schroeder is an operationally-minded Chief Financial Officer with a successful track record scaling small and mid-size companies, from Medterra to Full Swing Golf, with strong FP&A experience from a decade in finance with Callaway Golf. He is responsible for increasing company enterprise value by building a strong foundation for growth, driving significant sales and margin expansion, and maximizing operational efficiencies to support profitability and reinvestment opportunities.

Schroeder stated, "I am very excited to join Open Book Extracts at this point in time. OBX has a unique value proposition and a strong foundation from which the Company can grow and execute its vision of making products that work for the brands who care. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve OBX's customers, teammates, community and shareholders."

Steven Ferrell is a seasoned HR professional with a proven background in supporting the cannabis industry since 2017, as well as other industries spanning manufacturing, supply chain, pharmaceutical and retail. Ferrell most recently served as the Sr. HR Director with Trulieve, one of the largest national cannabis companies in the nation, during a period of hyper growth. He is passionate about the cannabis industry and developing its human capital in this quickly evolving market.

"I believe that the people are the heart, and the engine of every company," shares Ferrell. "Our charter is to always understand our people, maintain high levels of engagement, and to act strategically to ensure the best company culture. I am eager for this next chapter with OBX, in part because of their incredible commitment to its people."

"We are delighted to welcome Ryan and Steven to the OBX team. They are both high-impact executives who bring a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership abilities," said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "Schroeder and Ferrell will serve key roles as we position OBX for sustainable, long-term value creation – their diverse backgrounds will undoubtedly play a key factor in our future growth."

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, leading water soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

