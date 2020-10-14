Open Book Extracts Unveils Fall 2020 Product Catalog for White Label and Private Label Clients

ROXBORO, N.C., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX) is pleased to announce the release of their Fall 2020 Product Catalog, which includes some of the newest and most innovative cannabinoid products, combining high-quality, pure cannabinoid ingredients with effective formulations and break-through technologies.

The launch of the latest catalog emphasizes OBX's continued role as a champion for product efficacy in the cannabinoid market. New product highlights from the Fall 2020 Catalog include:

Functional Gummies: A complete set of functional gummies, featuring synergistic ingredients to support specific health related functions including everyday wellness, sleep, and recovery from exercise or active lifestyles. New gummy products include:

Multi-Vitamin Gummies

Sleep Support Gummies with Melatonin

Energy Boost Gummies with Caffeine

Flowable Powder Tablets: A new collection of solid oral dose products, developed in partnership with Volunteer Botanicals. New tablet products include:

Immune Support Tablet: 50mg OBX THC-Free Broad Spectrum, combined with a proprietary blend of terpenes as a "first line of defense" for immunity support

1:1 formulation of OBX's CBN and CBD in a single-dose oral dissolving tablet, a product designed for those who suffer from troubled sleep or sleep disorders

Hydrobond Rare Collection: An expansion of the water-soluble HydroBond CBD™ line, the Hydrobond Rare Collection, developed in partnership with Prinova, features water-soluble rare cannabinoids in powder RTM applications, including CBG, CBN, CBC, and THCV

Additional finished consumer products in the Fall 2020 catalog include tinctures, soft gels, powder drink blends, and oral dissolving strips as well as signature body care products such as the relief balm and cooling salve.

OBX's product offering further includes Easysnap®, the only one-hand opening and dispensing portion pack for liquid & semi-liquid products, including tinctures, water-soluble beverage enhancers, and topicals. With Easysnap®, brands can increase margins and drive customer adoption, while providing an ideal solution for product dosage and on-the-go consumption.

In addition to their consumer finished goods offering, OBX provides the full portfolio of bulk cannabinoid ingredients, including THC-Free Broad Spectrum Distillate, and pure cannabinoid isolates including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, THCV, and CBDV. All OBX ingredients are tested internally during production and then by licensed third-party laboratories to ensure the quality and safety of all OBX products.

To download a copy of the Fall 2020 OBX Product Catalog, click here: https://openbookextracts.com/fall-catalog/

For those interested in learning more about OBX's products and services, please reach out directly to Nicole Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected] .

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is positioned to be the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

