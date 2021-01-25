Open Book Extracts Unveils Winter 2021 Product Catalog

ROXBORO, N.C., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX) is pleased to announce the release of their Winter 2021 Product Catalog, which includes some of the newest and most innovative cannabinoid products, combining high-quality, pure cannabinoid ingredients with effective formulations and break-through technologies.

The launch of the latest catalog emphasizes OBX's renewed focus to inspire cutting edge products that leverage precise minor cannabinoid formulations for increased product efficacy and targeted releases that address specific ailments and need states. New product highlights from the Winter 2021 Catalog include:

Beauty From Within: This finished goods collection combines CBG with Collagen, to help you maintain great skin, hair, bones, and joints, giving you the glow of good health inside and out. Products include:

Hydrobond CBD tinctures with Collagen (250mg)

CBG Beauty Gummies with Collagen (25mg / dose)

CBG Collagen Softgels (25mg / dose)

Stay In Focus: This collection blends THCV with adaptogens, energizing herbs and vitamins, to provide clean energy that promotes mental sharpness, concentration, and improved brain function. Consider this your brain food. Products include:

THCV Tinctures blended with focus terpenes, B12, Ginkgo Biloba, Omega-3 DHA, and Valerian Root (300mg)

(300mg) THCV Focus Gummies with B12 (10mg / dose)

THCV: CBC Oral Dissolving Focus Mints (5mg:2.5mg / dose)

Regenerative Rest: This product collection is expertly formulated to help you sleep, alleviate stress and improve your mind to wake up with no grogginess and ready to tackle the day. These products combine CBN with terpenes, adaptogens and vitamins into one convenient stack, for sleep support that does more than just knock you out, boosting all aspects of next-day performance and long-range health. Products include:

CBN:CBD Tinctures blended with calming terpenes, GABA, L-Theanine, and Lemon Balm (2:1 CBN:CBD)

CBN Sleep Gummies with Chamomile (10mg / dose)

CBN: CBD Softgels (5mg:5mg / dose)

CBN: CBD Oral Dissolving Sleep Mints (5mg:5mg / dose)

CBDA: Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDA) is the precursor to cannabidiol (CBD) and is the compound that is grown in the plant. CBDA is a broad spectrum powder with 80+% potency. CBDA has an improved bioavailability as compared to CBD for several key benefits due to lower clearance, and higher absorption.

OBX continues to provide the full portfolio of bulk cannabinoid ingredients, including THC-Free Broad Spectrum Distillate, and pure cannabinoid isolates at 99%+ purity, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, THCV, and CBDV. All OBX ingredients are tested internally during production and then by licensed third-party laboratories to ensure the quality and safety of all OBX products.

Additional finished consumer products in the Winter catalog include functional gummies, chocolates, powder drink blends, tablets, soft gels, oral dissolving strips, and tinctures, as well as signature body care products such as the relief balm and cooling salve.

OBX's product offering further includes Easysnap®, the only one-hand opening and dispensing portion pack for liquid & semi-liquid products, including tinctures, water-soluble beverage enhancers, and topicals. With Easysnap®, brands can increase margins and drive customer adoption, while providing an ideal solution for product dosage and on-the-go consumption.

To download a copy of the Winter 2021 OBX Product Catalog, click here: https://openbookextracts.com/winter-catalog-2021/

For those interested in learning more about OBX's products and services, please reach out directly to Nicole Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected] .

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

