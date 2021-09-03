Open Call from IntellIoT boosts European Deep Tech Startups and SMEs

BRUSSELS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellIoT is a Pan-European project focusing on developing an IoT framework that is being tested in agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing. Building upon enabling technologies such as 5G, cybersecurity, distributed ledgers, augmented/virtual reality, and tactile internet, the IntellIoT framework allows the creation of IoT environments that execute autonomous applications. With the intention of building an active IoT ecosystem around its framework, IntellIoT is conducting an Open Call to engage additional European small- and mid-sized companies. These Open Call participants will join IntellIoT and receive funding of up to 150,000 Euro each.

Since the project's start in October 2020, the IntellIoT consortium comprised of 13 European organisations has developed a framework to build IoT environments for autonomous applications endowed with machine learning capabilities and built-in security & trust that circulates around the human user. By launching this Open Call, the consortium will broaden its network to further companies that are interested in collaborating and extending the IntellIoT framework and its applications in dedicated pilot projects that will run for 6 months starting in February 2022. Eligible for the support are organisations incorporated in EU 27 states and countries associated with Horizon 2020 with up to 250 employees and a turnover of less than 50m Euro. They can apply in one of the following four categories:

IntellIoT Framework Extensions

Next-generation IoT applications must move from the cloud to the edge—closer to the operational assets—to amplify their performance level, create a more stable operation, and enable faster response. To facilitate this transformation, IntellIoT provides the means to build localised IoT environments that incorporate heterogeneous devices (e.g., edge computers, resource-constrained devices) that can collaboratively execute highly automated IoT applications. In order to further extend the IntellIoT framework, Open Call participants could integrate digital twin tooling, solutions for edge and 5G infrastructure, blockchain-based marketplaces, autonomy-supporting technologies, devices or tools supporting human-machine interaction, data analytics platforms, or advanced sensing solutions.

Autonomous Agricultural Vehicle Fleets

According to the International Labor Organization, an estimated 170,000 agricultural workers are killed each year. This includes, as one of the most frequent factors, deadly accidents involving farming vehicles and cutting and piercing tools. The IntellIoT framework implements the so-called "human-in-the-loop" in an agriculture use case: The farming vehicle is equipped with cameras and sensors and can semi-autonomously perform tasks such as ploughing or spraying. Human intervention is only requested in uncertain situations, e.g., animals on the path, unknown barriers, or unclear sensor data. Then, a human operator takes remote control of the vehicle using VR technologies that display a 360° live stream. In this use case, Open Call participants could for instance integrate novel drone technology or other smart farming solutions that further improve the IntellIoT framework and the agriculture applications.

IoT-Enabled Patient Monitoring in Healthcare

Cardiovascular diseases are the #1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. A new generation of IoT can help prevent a significant number of deaths by facilitating guided recovery and rehabilitation at home. The IntellIoT framework enables AI-driven IoT applications to provide support for health monitoring and interventions while carefully preserving the security and privacy of patients' data. This way, patients can re-immerse into their normal environment safely and are managed during their recovery mostly remotely. These solutions are therefore increasing patients' comfort levels and reducing risks related to frequent hospital visits. IntellIoT is looking for Open Call participants with next-generation medical AI devices that support open and secure sharing of the data, AI models, data & analytics applications, and wearable technologies.

Human-Machine Cooperation in Manufacturing

IntellIoT empowers flexible and customised manufacturing cells based on collaborative IoT and Edge devices that enable distributed AI. An intelligent IoT environment can optimise paths of data gathered from customers. With this acquired product data, it can then select machines for production steps. Smart contracts based on distributed ledger technology are concluded between customers, plant operators, machines, robots, and services. Goods are transported by robots and controlled through in-built AI. The IntellIoT infrastructure will enable tactile, reliable, and secure remote operation using AR and VR technologies. Open Call participants could propose to integrate novel AGV technologies, localisation/navigation for manufacturing plants, process industry machinery, additive manufacturing machinery, or new sensor technologies.

Startups and SMEs can submit their application until 1 November 2021 (4:00 PM CEST) via www.intelliot.eu/open-calls

About IntellIoT

IntellIoT is a Pan-European Research and Innovation project supported by the European Commission with €8 million EU funding. It fosters the development of humanised IoT and AI devices and systems. It comprises a consortium of 13 partners spread across 9 countries: Siemens AG, EURECOM, Aalborg University, University of Oulu, TTControl GmbH, Telecommunication Systems Institute, Technical University of Crete, Philips, Sphynx Analytics Ltd., University of St. Gallen, Holo-Industrie 4.0 Software GmbH, AVL Commercial Driveline & Tractor Engineering GmbH, Startup Colors UG as well as University General Hospital of Heraklion. The initiative aims to facilitate a competitive ecosystem and strengthen the European market in finding solutions applicable in healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing. Enabling technologies such as 5G, cybersecurity, distributed ledger technology, Augmented Reality, and tactile internet, the project champions end-user trust, adequate security, and privacy by design. During the project's three-year duration, IntellIoT will also support SMEs and startups in Europe with funding and access to technology per pilot projects executed in collaboration with the IntellIoT consortium partners.

