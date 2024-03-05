Open Call to Cerner Health Systems: End-to-End Cerner Integrations Now Available with Ambience Healthcare

With a native workflow integration into DynDoc, clinicians can leverage their normal workflows to edit their notes section-by-section in Cerner. With this update, Ambience Healthcare is now the only AI solution with end-to-end integrations across Cerner and Epic EHRs. Health systems that are interested in learning more about Ambience's end-to-end integration with Cerner Millennium can request a demo here , or visit the Ambience Healthcare booth at the HIMSS Conference from March 11-15.

Ambience Healthcare's AI operating system has been deployed at UCSF, Memorial Hermann Health System, John Muir Health, The Oncology Institute, and Eventus WholeHealth. By partnering with Ambience, healthcare systems reduce documentation time by an average of 78%, improve coding integrity, and achieve at least a 5X return on investment.

The Most Advanced Cerner Integration on the Market

The Ambience and Cerner integration was created to offer clinicians the most seamless experience possible when generating documentation with Ambience's AI medical scribe. To get started, clinicians simply turn on the Ambience mobile app, which displays their schedules directly from Cerner. Clinicians then select a patient and conduct their appointment.

After completing the appointment, the clinician then reviews and confirms the note which has been synced directly with Cerner.

Once inside Cerner, the note content is then visible and editable in both (DynDoc) Note Viewer and MPages. Each section of the note can be edited directly prior to sign-off.

The leading AI operating system for healthcare

For health systems who are looking to reduce documentation time and improve coding integrity, the full suite of Ambience AI applications includes:

AutoScribe: A real-time AI medical scribe that generates comprehensive notes across all clinical specialties–including emergency medicine and hospital medicine–and integrates directly with all major EMRs;

AutoCDI: A point-of-care CDI assistant that analyzes conversations and past EMR context to ensure that ICD-10 codes, CPT codes, and documentation all appropriately support each other, as well as full audit trails for revenue cycle teams;

AutoRefer: AI software that improves handoffs by composing clinically relevant and well-organized referral letters to specialists for expert consult and from specialists back to primary care for long term management;

AutoAVS: An after-visit summary tool that creates comprehensive educational handouts for patients, families, and caregivers, tailored specifically to each visit, and translated into their language of preference;

AutoPrep (coming soon): Intelligent pre-charting that equips clinicians with relevant context and suggestions for the visit agenda, along with predictive 'suspecting' to unveil potential conditions for screening.

About Ambience Healthcare :

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Leading health systems and provider organizations across North America partner with Ambience Healthcare to reduce clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others.

SOURCE Ambience Healthcare