Open Cooperation Forum at China International Fair for Trade in Services 2025 Held

Openness and Collaboration for a Shared Future

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), the largest and most comprehensive event in the global services trade sector, officially opened on September 10, 2025. In the afternoon, the Open Cooperation Forum at this CIFTIS was held in grand fashion at the Shougang Park in Shijingshan. With the theme of "Openness and Collaboration for a Shared Future", this forum utilizes advanced technology to streamline the entire experience. The event brought together experts, scholars, government representatives, and business leaders from countries including Australia, Switzerland, New Zealand, France, Finland, and South Korea. They gathered to discuss how to strengthen international cooperation in the new era, analyze trends in global development and cooperation, and explore ways to promote regional economic collaboration, so as to support Shijingshan in achieving development of higher quality in the context of new challenges and opportunities.

The Open Cooperation Forum was addressed by the following dignitaries: Sima Hong, Vice Mayor of Beijing; Sun Xiao, Secretary-General of the China Chamber of International Commerce; Zhu Guangyao, Level II Bureau Rank Official of the Department of Trade in Services and Commercial Services of the Ministry of Commerce; Chang Wei, Party Secretary of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District Committee; and Maurizio Rasero, Mayor of Asti City and President of Asti Province. Notable keynote speakers included Wan Long, District Mayor of Shijingshan District People's Government and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality; Vaughn Barber, Chair of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce (AustCham China); Chen Shang, General Manager of Beijing Shougang Construction Investment Co., Ltd.; and Aina Meng, Representative for Greater China Region of the Destination Davos Klosters, and Founder and President of the Executive Board of the Europe-Asia Economic Summit (EAES).

Shaping the Future Together with the World

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council have issued the "Opinions on Implementing the Strategy for Advancing Pilot Free Trade Zones", and the State Council has approved the "Plan for Accelerating the Comprehensive Pilot Program for Expanding Openness in the Services Sector". These initiatives mark the official launch of a new phase of reform and opening-up in China, with a focus on institutional reforms.

In her address, Vice Mayor of Beijing Sima Hong underscored the city's commitment to the comprehensive implementation of the directives issued by the Central Committee and the State Council, with a particular emphasis on the capital's advancement in this new era. She outlined Beijing's efforts to strengthen its strategic role as the "four centers" and promote the coordinated development of the "five key projects", while serving and aligning with the new development paradigm. She also highlighted the city's drive to expand high-level openness, capitalize on the opportunities presented by the "two zones" initiative, and create a business environment that is market-oriented, governed by the rule of law, and internationally competitive. Sima expressed confidence that Shijingshan would seize the significant opportunity presented by CIFTIS' permanent establishment in the district. She encouraged the district to focus on the collaborative development of the "two parks, one river" (Shougang Park, Beijing Garden Expo Park, and Yongding River) and leverage the unique industrial landscape of Shougang along with the legacy of the Olympic Winter Games. This, she noted, would facilitate the integration of culture, business, tourism, sports, and exhibitions, nurture new industries, business models, and consumer trends to advance the blending of industrial heritage with modern vitality, inject strong momentum into regional high-quality development with the continuous renewal of Shijingshan. Ultimately, this will contribute to establishing Shijingshan as a new landmark in the capital's urban revitalization in the new era.

In his speech, Secretary-General of the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) Sun Xiao highlighted that the Chamber has established 394 bilateral and multilateral business cooperation mechanisms across more than 180 countries and regions worldwide, along with 30 overseas offices. He emphasized that the CCOIC is willing to leverage its strengths and global resources to actively support more high-quality companies in partnering with Shijingshan, focusing on key areas such as collaborative innovation in science and technology, and industrial development. The aim is to enhance the region's core competitiveness, strengthen the connection between local industries and international markets, and facilitate the implementation of trade and investment projects. It is hoped that this forum would serve as a platform to deepen practical cooperation between the Chamber and Shijingshan and set a new benchmark for collaboration between chambers of commerce and governments.

Zhu Guangyao, Level II Bureau Rank Official of the Department of Trade in Services and Commercial Services of the Ministry of Commerce, remarked that global cooperation in services trade and the services industry is advancing rapidly, with digitalization, intelligence, and sustainability accelerating. Services trade has become a significant driver of economic globalization. The Ministry of Commerce will continue its support for the development of services trade in Beijing and will assist Shijingshan in utilizing the "golden brand" of CIFTIS to expedite the building of a unique exhibition town. Additionally, the Ministry will further optimize the business environment, attract various services trade resources, and offer broader development opportunities for both domestic and international enterprises.

Party Secretary of CPC Beijing Shijingshan District Committee Chang Wei stated in his speech that in recent years, Shijingshan District has actively ensured its participation in and capitalized on the opportunities provided by the CIFTIS. The district has deeply implemented the strategies of urban renewal and industrial transformation, and the coordinated development of four crucial areas, integrating urban spaces with parks, industries, mountain and water culture, and governance capabilities. Shijingshan has made significant strides in promoting urban renewal, industrial innovation, ecological revitalization, cultural development, and improvements in people's livelihoods. It is committed to actively serving and aligning with the new development paradigm of the capital, striving to create a new landmark for the urban revival of the capital in the new era, and to build the "west gate" of the city at a higher level. Shijingshan is more open, inclusive, and innovative, with stronger development momentum, an improved business environment, and abundant investment opportunities. We warmly invite business associations, exhibitors, and entrepreneurs to visit, explore, exhibit, host conferences, and invest in the district. Together, we can seize new opportunities in the services trade, accelerate development, create a new landscape of openness, and build a promising future of collaboration.

Mayor of Asti City and President of Asti Province Maurizio Rasero expressed his hope that Asti City and Shijingshan District could further deepen their mutual understanding and friendship, and work together to open a new chapter of cooperation and development. He emphasized the potential for collaboration in areas such as governance, technology, commerce, and culture. Both sides can usher in a new era of open cooperation by continuing to strengthen industrial synergy, enhance trade exchanges, and promote cultural understanding. He expressed his belief that both parties would join efforts to write a vibrant chapter in their friendly relations and pursuit of development of higher quality.

District Mayor of Shijingshan Wan Long stated that Shijingshan is making the most of its role as a demonstration zone for the opening-up of the services sector. With focus on attracting and consolidating international investment, it is also constantly exploring new business formats, models and pathways for developing the open services industry. Looking ahead, Shijingshan aims to develop a "Convention & Exhibition Town", with plans to begin construction of a permanent venue for the CIFTIS. The vision is to create a "garden-style" town that integrates exhibition spaces, entertainment, shopping, and accommodation, reflecting distinctive Chinese characteristics, the unique essence of Beijing, and a harmonious blend of history and culture.

Vaughn Barber, Chair of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce (AustCham China), stated that the Chamber aims to better serve both nations by promoting new partnerships, connecting regional strength with the global community, and creating new value. He emphasized the importance of aligning Australia's capabilities, services, innovation, and sustainable development with Shijingshan's vision, working together to shape a competitive future.

Chen Shang, General Manager of Beijing Shougang Construction Investment Co., Ltd., shared that the Shougang Park has transitioned from an industrial showcase to an urban landmark after over a decade of development and transformation. It has become a model for urban development driven by the Olympic movement, and a prime example of revitalizing and repurposing traditional industrial areas. The Shougang Park is now rapidly advancing toward becoming a 100 billion-yuan level industrial park. It is expected that the park's output value will reach 100 billion yuan by the midpoint of the 15th Five-Year Plan, and will grow to 150 billion yuan by its end, establishing it as a central hub for the development of Zhongguancun, Beijing's world-leading technology park.

Aina Meng, Representative for Greater China Region of the Destination Davos Klosters, and Founder and President of the Executive Board of the Europe-Asia Economic Summit (EAES), shared her recommendations for the development of the Shougang Park. She emphasized that while the Shougang Park is a world-class venue, it should not simply remain a venue but evolve into a thought leader, particularly with regard to the transformation of industrial heritage. Shougang has the potential to become an innovation hub, serving as a testing ground and a showcase for new technologies. With its rich history and Olympic legacy, Shougang could position itself as the next global center for dialogue.

Technology Accelerates Economic Transformation

The integration of cutting-edge technology has infused this forum with both intelligence and excitement. The humanoid robot, named "Kuafu", performed a full set of traditional Chinese Tai Chi, blending technology with traditional culture and highlighting the power and grace of robotic development. During the event, Kuafu engaged in a dialogue with the moderator, demonstrating its ability to gather real-time information and share insightful knowledge, giving the audience a firsthand experience of the capabilities of intelligent systems. Later, Kuafu took on the role of the moderator, guiding the "Key Industry Chain Release" session and showcasing its exceptional control abilities.

The rapid advancement of technology was fully illustrated and validated in the subsequent release session. Ji Pengfei, General Manager of Beijing Zhongguancun Tongli Technology Service Co., Ltd., delivered a speech titled "China's Global Leadership in Science Fiction: From Fantasy to Reality". He discussed the current trends in the sci-fi industry, highlighting how cutting-edge technology can empower cultural expression, address global concerns with Eastern wisdom, and contribute practical and innovative solutions to the world that transcend time and space, going beyond mere fantasy. Ye Qian, Co-President of Shoucheng Holdings and President of Shoucheng Capital, introduced the first-ever robot technology experience store brand, Taozhu Community. It serves as a broad community that connects robotics tech entrepreneurs with robot consumers. The first store will open on October 1 at the Shougang Park. Jiang Huai, Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Convention/Exhibition/Event Society, Member and Secretary-General of the Exhibition Industry Standardization Technical Committee at the Ministry of Commerce, delivered a keynote speech on "Exhibition Economy: A Catalyst for International Connectivity". He focused on how the exhibition economy links high-end international resources and opens the doors to the world.

The forum concluded with the grand launch ceremony of the "Beijing International Convention and Exhibition Innovation Alliance". It was attended by key figures including Sun Xiao, Secretary-General of the China Chamber of International Commerce; Wang Qizhi, Deputy District Mayor of Shijingshan, and Member of the Standing Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality; Liang Jie, General Manager and Deputy Party Secretary of Beijing North Star; Wang Shizhong, Deputy General Manager and Member of the Standing Committee of Shougang Group; Kim Cheolhag, Secretary-General of Korea e-Sports Association; Norbert Ducrot, Advisor of the ADNRS (Association Pour le Développement de la Nouvelle Route de la Soie); Zhang Li, Co-President of Asia Digital Group; and Rachel Qi, Co-Chair of the China and New Zealand Business Council. The alliance aims to capitalize on Shijingshan's exhibition resources, enhance international cooperation, and support regional economic development.

Shijingshan Powers Forward with Accelerated Growth

Shijingshan is embracing an open and inclusive approach, effectively coordinating local resources and implementing the "two parks, one river" collaborative development strategy. Shijingshan is leveraging its geographical advantages to enhance its global connectivity, expand its network and continuously welcome new partners. The district is accelerating its progress through open cooperation.

It has hosted a series of conferences, events, and competitions, including the CIFTIS, the China Science Fiction Convention, the Xceleration Days, the FIS Snowboard & Freeski Big Air World Cup, the WTT China Smash, and the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship. These events have attracted high-end international resources and strengthened global cooperation in technological innovation. Collaborative projects have also been established with government departments, institutions, enterprises, and chambers of commerce from countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Japan, and Hungary, and foreign investment has been driven as a result. The district is working closely with foreign embassies in China, such as the Secretariat of ASEAN-China Centre, the Finnish Embassy, and the Hungarian Embassy, to access valuable resources and expand its network of investment opportunities.

Shijingshan is set to achieve even greater development outcomes by advancing the construction of the "two zones" with high standards and driving economic growth through a high level of openness. In the first half of the year, its GDP reached 69.66 billion yuan, reflecting a 7.6% year-on-year increase, which is the highest growth rate among Beijing's central districts. This marks significant progress for Shijingshan. Since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan, its GDP has increased by 10 billion yuan each year, growing from 97.38 billion yuan in 2020 to 131.29 billion yuan in 2024. Between 2021 and 2024, it has attracted nearly 180 billion yuan in fixed asset investment, accounting for 5.2% of the city's total. From 2021 to 2023, Shijingshan ranked first in the city for investment intensity per unit of land for three consecutive years. Moreover, its general public budget revenue has grown at an average annual rate of 7.7%, the highest among Beijing's central districts. This reflects the accelerated pace at which Shijingshan is progressing.

Shijingshan has strategically positioned industrial transformation as the cornerstone of its economic development. It has carried out two rounds of action plans for top tech sectors, driving the upgrade of its industrial system from the "1+3+1" model (with modern finance as the strategic lead, supported by digital creativity, next-generation information technology, and technology services, and complemented by business services) to the "2+4+4" model.

The new system centers around two 100 billion-yuan level industries, information technology and modern finance, while also featuring emerging industries such as science fiction, artificial intelligence, industrial internet, and virtual reality. In addition, it is proactively laying the groundwork for future industries in areas like future information, future manufacturing, future health, and future space. This shift aims to accelerate the development of a modern industrial system with a tiered structure, including dominant, distinctive, and future industries. As a result, the share of the secondary and tertiary industries has dramatically reversed from a 7:3 ratio to 1:9.

Foreign investment in Shijingshan continues to break new records. It saw the establishment of 146 new foreign-invested enterprises in 2021-2024, with an average annual growth rate of 18.6%, outpacing the city's growth rate by 17.1 percentage points. During this period, it attracted a total of 960 million US dollars in actual foreign investment. Its international trade structure has also been optimized, with total imports and exports reaching 4.42 billion US dollars between 2021 and 2024. Exports alone accounted for 2.22 billion US dollars, growing at an average annual rate of 2.4%. In 2024, exports made up 65% of the total trade volume. Services trade has been particularly notable, with the total value of services imports and exports growing from 121 million US dollars in 2021 to 225 US dollars million in 2024, reflecting an impressive average annual growth rate of 22.9%. Open platforms are expanding rapidly, with key sectors like the Beijing Banking & Insurance Business Park integrated into the city's focus areas for development. Open platforms are undergoing rapid expansion, with pivotal parks such as the Beijing Banking & Insurance Business Park being incorporated into the city's development priorities in the construction of "two zones". Notably, it has established three national-level original technology hubs, five national-level innovation centers, and 17 R&D centers, positioning Shijingshan as a new national leader in intelligent technology industries.

As it accelerates its development, Shijingshan is committed to creating a world-class business environment that attracts global partners. A collaborative future is aimed to be fostered by the district, and more businesses are encouraged to choose Shijingshan, settle here, and grow alongside it.

SOURCE Open Cooperation Forum