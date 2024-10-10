OPEN DENTAL INTEGRATES BOLA AI VOICE INTO PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Open Dental practice management software users can seamlessly access Bola AI's voice-AI technology to increase their clinical efficiency

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bola Technologies, Inc. (Bola AI), the leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Voice solutions for dental practices, has announced a new partnership with Open Dental Software. The partnership will integrate Bola AI's cutting-edge Voice Perio software directly into Open Dental's practice management software. Dental practices enabling Bola Voice will benefit from streamlined clinical workflows reducing the documentation burden on their staff.

Dental professionals using Open Dental's comprehensive, highly customizable dental practice management software can now seamlessly record periodontal data into the exam record in real time by speaking the values aloud. Bola Voice launches directly within Open Dental, then processes and inputs the values directly into the patient chart with unprecedented ease of use and accuracy. The advanced AI filters out background noise and non-clinical speech, and accommodates a range of variable clinician accents and phrasing, all without disrupting existing provider workflow.

"Time is money in any business. We needed a more efficient way for our hygienists to input the data that didn't also take time away from another team member…[w]e wanted a program that was reliable, effective, and efficient. Bola has been the first of its kind to satisfy all [our] needs for us and has been consistently giving us excellent results!" report Dr. Latta and Dr. Lau of Eno River Dental, who are Open Dental and Bola Voice users.

In addition to providing operational efficiency for the offices, Dr. Latta and Dr. Lau also mention that "calling out the numbers chairside often sparks curiosity in the patient and initiates a conversation about periodontal disease...Bola has become a wingman for us to get the conversation about gum disease started."

"We are thrilled to be working with the team at Open Dental" said Rushi Ganmukhi, CEO and founder of Bola AI. "Their tech forward approach and rapid collaboration has allowed us to launch a deeply integrated product experience to drive value for Open Dental customers".

Mark Johnson, VP of Development for Open Dental, echoed Mr. Ganmukhi's comments. "We were happy to work with Bola AI on the integration to bring their AI-based voice solutions to the Open Dental ecosystem. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of community-driven innovation built around the Open Dental platform."

Interested dental practices can upgrade to the latest version of Open Dental

About Open Dental

Founded in 2003 by a dentist, Open Dental Software is one of the most widely used practice management software programs in the industry. The software is powerful, highly customizable, and affordable, leading to continued rapid growth. Designed for practices of any size, Open Dental streamlines practice management, so you can focus on patient care. Open Dental is committed to innovation and serving dentists' needs. Learn more at opendental.com.

About Bola AI

Bola AI is the leader in Voice AI software for dental practices. By harnessing the power of advanced technologies, the Bola Voice platform provides efficient, fully integrated, and high accuracy speech solutions for periodontal and restorative charting, clinical notes and more. With Bola AI, practices can create a more educational patient experience while improving operational efficiency and driving revenue growth. Over 4,000,000 patient charts and notes have been completed using Bola Voice. Bola is headquartered in Orange County, CA. To learn more about Bola AI's, visit www.bola.ai

