Open Education Pioneer Taps Educational Video Platform to Boost Student Engagement; Increase Access to High-Quality Learning Materials

"This partnership enables instructors to discover and deliver high-quality video that is tightly integrated and aligned with their OpenStax resources, saving them time and allowing them to deliver all of their course content in one place," says Brian Lukoff, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Perusall. "This is about embedding Perusall's unique approach to social learning into students' experience with both their OpenStax content and Boclips' videos, helping them both build a sense of community and strengthen their understanding of the course content."

Through this new integration, educators and students can now access nearly 17,000 Boclips videos in more than 50 OpenStax courses, including Algebra and Trigonometry 2e, Anatomy and Physiology 2e, Business Ethics, Concepts of Biology, and U.S. History. The materials include content from 250 popular and trusted content brands including Bloomberg and Crash Course, and are delivered ad-free and in direct alignment with the learning objectives of each textbook chapter. Using Perusall's platform, educators can annotate text, create assignments, ask students questions, and monitor engagement with material and videos to facilitate a more engaging learning experience.

"To prepare students for an increasingly tech-driven world, video-based learning opportunities are no longer a nice-to-have — they're an imperative," says David Bainbridge, CEO and founder of Boclips. "Today, it's more important than ever to find creative ways to expand access to video content that is relevant, accessible, and curated to suit a given curriculum. Perusall shares our vision of expanding access to high-quality learning materials, and we look forward to collaborating with them in support of educators and learners nationwide."

"The integration of Boclips' vast video library within OpenStax content through Perusall is another step towards breaking down barriers to access and enhancing the learning experience for all students," says Anthony Palmiotto, Director of Higher Education for OpenStax. He continues, "This partnership underscores our commitment to serving the needs and preferences of the students and instructors we serve."

About Boclips

Boclips is the world's leading provider of Ed-Ready video to EdTechs, publishers, and curriculum developers—powering engaging learning experiences with over 2.2 million rights-cleared, curriculum-aligned, premium-branded Ed-Ready videos from over 550 publishers and creators.

About Perusall

Created by educators for educators, Perusall is a social learning platform that aims to improve learning outcomes by promoting student engagement and collaboration with all types of course content. In 2015, Perusall was launched following a major four-year research project at Harvard University. Since then, Perusall's efficacy as a learning technology has been tested by more than 4,000,000 students at 5,500 schools, colleges, and universities in 112 countries.

About OpenStax

OpenStax is an educational initiative of nonprofit Rice University on a mission to improve educational access and learning for everyone. Through partnerships with philanthropic foundations and alliances with educational technology companies, OpenStax provides a large library of free, high-quality, peer-reviewed, openly licensed resources to support teaching and learning. Explore more at openstax.org.

SOURCE Boclips