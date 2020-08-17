Open Enrollment Begins for New Program Bridging the Gap in Venture Capital Funding for Women of Color

As recognized in Entrepreneur, Black women-owned businesses are the fastest-growing economic force in the U.S. and yet have the least access to capital. In 2018, Fortune reported that U.S. companies raised a total of $130 billion in VC funding and only 0.006% of total funding was allocated toward businesses founded by minority women. The Fearless Fund is the first fund led by women of color for women of color. Co-founders actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, entrepreneur Arian Simone and global leadership executive Ayana Parsons organized the Fearless Fund to invest capital into the businesses of minority female entrepreneurs.

"People of color, and especially Black women, have been left out of the conversations of VC and corporate funding for small businesses for far too long. Systemic change cannot survive without economic empowerment and investment in Black entrepreneurs from the top down," says co-founder Arian Simone. "We are proud to be purveyors of change within the VC and investment industry and fund the dreams women of color led startups."

The Fearless Fund, known for its commitment to increase diversity and grooming of high performing early stage businesses, has hosted pitch competitions at Facebook Headquarters & Spanx Headquarters with brand partners such as Coca-Cola, UrbanSkinRX, Bumble and more. The Get Ready Venture Program uniquely places female founders in position to change the trajectory of their businesses to create a legacy and generational wealth.

In addition to a robust training program, the team is leveraging their network to feature coveted masterclasses of successful industry experts and celebrity thought leaders such as tech investor, entrepreneur and ecosystem builder, Rodney Sampson; co-founder of Refinery29, Piera Gelardi; along with founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital, Arlan Hamilton and more. The selected cohorts will also receive small group coaching, inclusion in a private community of like-minded entrepreneurs, and quarterly pitch development workshops. Participants who complete the 12-month training will qualify to present for a $5K grant at the culmination of the program.

For more information on the Get Ready Venture program or to apply, visit www.fearless.fund . The deadline for applications is December 1st or at reach of capacity.

ABOUT THE FEARLESS FUND:

Fearless Fund invests in women of color-led businesses seeking pre-seed, seed level, or series A financing. Its mission is to bridge the gap in venture capital funding for women of color founders building scalable, growth aggressive companies. Fearless Fund is built by women of color for women of color.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Garner Circle

[email protected]

SOURCE Fearless Fund

Related Links

https://www.fearless.fund

