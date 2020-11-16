Open Enrollment Begins: Those Who Already Participate in Government Programs Can Register for FREE Cell Phone Service from Q Link Wireless

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic rolling on, Q Link Wireless offers FREE phone service, online application and easy phone activation without hidden costs.

Open enrollment season for healthcare coverage is now open until December 15 in most states. Once you are approved for Medicaid, you can also apply for FREE cell phone service that offers:

Medicaid recipients can get FREE Cell Phone service with proof of their participation.

3 Gigs of high-speed Data

powerful 4G LTE/5G network coverage

FREE SIM Card shipping

zero phone bills for life

international calling

"For low-income households that participate in government programs, Q Link Wireless works in tandem with Medicaid to provide network coverage," explains Rafa Carvajal, Chief Operating Officer of Q Link Wireless. "Once you are approved by Medicaid, or another government program, it is a natural next step to become a member of the Q Link Wireless family."

Some 65.6 percent of low-income adults with children who are eligible for Medicaid are enrolled.

"Medicaid gives millions of low-income Americans access to improved care, especially those who have chronic conditions and other medical challenges," adds Issa Asad, founder of Q Link Wireless. "Lifeline is a government program that helps underserved communities get the support they need. Once approved for Medicaid, they can apply to be part of our 4G LTE/5G network."

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. The company understands that communication is a life essential to connect with loved ones, employers and emergency services. Q Link Wireless is able to offer free and discounted wireless services because they are an approved provider of the federal Lifeline Assistance program. The Lifeline Assistance program was created in 1984 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Ronald Reagan and updated in 1996. It allows low-income individuals who cannot afford a mobile phone to obtain one at affordable rates, ensuring they have basic communication services that help them live safely and productively. The Lifeline Assistance program is funded by collective fees that make up the Universal Service Fund (USF). These USF fees are collected by all wireless service providers. Created in 1997 by the FCC, the USF meets universal service goals to monetarily contribute towards the safeguarding and advancement of accessible and reasonable communication services.

