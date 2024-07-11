Open Farm Earns B Corp Certiﬁcation

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - For the past decade, Open Farm has been on a mission to drive positive change, and today, they're proud to announce their oﬃcial certiﬁcation as a B Corporation™ (B Corp). As a leader in ethically and sustainably sourced pet food and with a mission to Do Some Good for Animals and the Planet, B Corp was a natural progression in Open Farm's promise to pets and their parents.

"As a company that has always prioritized the welfare of animals and the planet, we're extremely proud to join the ranks of other businesses committed to holding themselves to a higher standard," said Jacqueline Prehogan, co-founder and Chief Brand Oﬃcer at Open Farm. "Not one single decision is made at Open Farm without considering our mission, and being B Corp certiﬁed brings yet another layer of certainty for pet parents about our commitment to excellence."

Open Farm takes responsibility for its impact by setting the highest standards and obsessing over every detail to deliver on them. Throughout the certiﬁcation process, they completed over 200 questions to assess the company's impact on community, employees, customers and the environment. To become a B Corp, a company needs to score at least 80 points. Open Farm scored 102.8, making it the highest-scoring dog and cat food brand sold coast to coast in North America. This score reﬂects their obsession with delivering the highest standards in animal welfare, sustainability and transparency, and their commitment to creating a fair and inclusive work environment.

Open Farm has been proud to partner with the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), who has had a front row seat to their journey toward B Corp™ certiﬁcation.

"Open Farm has been a leader among PSC's members and we worked closely with them over the past 18 months to support them in their pursuit of B Corp Certiﬁcation," said Jim Lamancusa, Executive Director, PSC. "We're incredibly proud of them for this achievement. Their innovative supply chain practices and the Open Farm Promise reﬂect a commitment to sustainability and transparency which are foundational to PSC's goals as well as the rigorous requirements of B Corp Certiﬁcation. B Corp is one of the most comprehensive sustainability standards in the world and a major accomplishment that aligns deeply with PSC's mission to advance proﬁtable business through environmental and social practices. We congratulate Open Farm!"

By joining the global community of B Corps across diverse industries, Open Farm reaﬃrms its dedication to fostering positive social and environmental change.

"Open Farm was built on the idea that land, animals, and people (and pets!) are continuously linked. Doing good for one leads to good for the others, creating a ripple eﬀect of lasting positive change," added Isaac Langleben, co-founder and CEO of Open Farm. "I couldn't be more proud of Open Farm for becoming B Corp certiﬁed. It's a testament to the amazing work, passion and dedication of our team for advancing our mission. This is an important milestone for us, but not a ﬁnish line. Through continuous innovation, we'll continue to push boundaries to deepen our positive impact within our industry and beyond."

For more information about Open Farm and what being Certiﬁed B Corp means to them, visit: https://openfarmpet.com/blogs/news/open-farm-achieves-b-corp-certiﬁcation

About Open Farm:

Open Farm is on a mission to empower pet parents with high quality nutrition for pets crafted from ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients. They offer a range of premium pet food products including dry and wet foods, bone broths, treats, freeze-dried raw, gently cooked meals, and nutritional supplements, all formulated with a focus on environmental stewardship, animal welfare, and transparent sourcing. By giving pet owners ethical and sustainable choices for their beloved companions, Open Farm is committed to Doing Some Good for pets, animals, and the planet.

About B Lab:

B Lab is transforming the global economy to beneﬁt all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, the global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and certiﬁes companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, over 8,000 B Corps across 96 countries and 162 industries employ more than 750,000 workers, and more than 280,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab has created and led eﬀorts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance: www.bcorporation.net.

SOURCE Open Farm Inc.