'Open For An Icon's' Joelle James Stuns with Powerful National Anthem at NBA Finals Game 5

AirTab Music's 'Artist in Residence' Wows Millions as Celtics Clinch Championship

BOSTON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-winning songwriter Joelle James, represented by Artist Live | Vnllafctry Records, delivered a powerful performance of the national anthem at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, captivating a packed arena and a television audience of millions. Her mesmerizing performance set the stage for an unforgettable evening, culminating in the Celtics' victory and their capture of the NBA Championship. This moment marked a significant milestone in Joelle's transition from an extraordinary songwriter to a globally recognized performer.

This performance was a triumphant return to TD Garden for Joelle. Just six months earlier, the Berklee College of Music alumna and standout performer from Artist Live had wowed the audience at iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball, representing AirTab Music's 'Open For An Icon' competition as the 'Artist in Residence.' This competition, designed to elevate emerging artists, provided Joelle with a platform to showcase her extraordinary talent. Her journey from AirTab's 'Open For An Icon' to singing the national anthem at such a high-profile event perfectly aligns with the competition's goal to launch aspiring artists onto the world stage.

Reflecting on this moment, Joelle said, "Performing at the Garden again, especially as a Berklee alumna, feels like a full-circle moment. It's an honor to sing the national anthem in a city that has played such a pivotal role in my musical journey. Witnessing the Celtics win the NBA Championship right after my performance made the night even more remarkable." Longtime Boston Celtics Chief Marketing Officer Sean Sullivan was blown away, sharing, "She crushed that anthem."

AirTab Music's 'Open For An Icon' initiative has been a powerful springboard for emerging musicians like Joelle, offering them the chance to perform on national stages alongside some of today's biggest music stars. These include artists such as Nicki Minaj, SZA, and Usher at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball, Nelly and Shaggy at SunFest, and Gwen Stefani at an AirTab Music concert event benefiting arts education in public schools.

Joelle herself first took the stage through 'Open For An Icon' at a different AirTab Music concert event, performing right before country megastar Luke Bryan. As AirTab Music's 'Artist in Residence,' Joelle's journey inspires and empowers the next generation of artists, illustrating that perseverance is crucial for success. A Grammy-winning songwriter for Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" in 2018, Joelle is now stepping into the spotlight as a performer, putting her own face and voice behind her music.

Dennis Cunningham, CEO of AirTab Music, shared, "Joelle's success epitomizes our mission to discover and nurture exceptional talent. We are thrilled to continue this journey with our next 'Open For An Icon ' competition, discovering new talent and providing deserving artists the chance to perform on the world's most prestigious stages." To learn more about "Open for an Icon," visit OpenForAnIcon.com or find out more about AirTab Music at AirTabMusic.com or download their brand-new app. You can watch Joelle's performance by clicking here.

About 'Open For An Icon ' and AirTab Music:

The nationwide Open For An Icon competition provides unrepresented musicians with a unique opportunity to share the stage with some of today's biggest music stars. So far, winners have opened for country megastar Luke Bryan and performed alongside big names like SZA, Usher, and Jelly Roll at iHeartRadio's Jingle Balls. Presented by AirTab Music, a social engagement platform that connects independent artists with venues, offering audiences a guide to live music experiences. Through its extensive network, along with its non-profit Save Our Musicians Foundation, AirTab Music aims to make a significant impact on the lives of artists dedicated to their craft, from middle school through their careers.

SOURCE AirTab