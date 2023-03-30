OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Three Chinese Master Loaders Available for Air Booking on WebCargo

Freight Forwarders Can Now Instantly Compare, Book, and Pay Sinoair, CIMC Anda Shun, and Sinotech to Move Air Cargo on World's Busiest Lane

BARCELONA, Spain, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCargo by Freightos, the leading cargo booking and payment platform, has partnered with three of China's leading master loaders to offer global forwarders real-time access to Chinese air cargo export capacity. This innovation allows the thousands of forwarders on WebCargo across Europe and North America to compare prices, book and pay across Sinotrans Global E-commerce Logistics ('Sinoair'), CIMC Anda Shun International Logistics Co., Ltd. ('CIMC Anda Shun') and Sinotech Logistics ('Sinotech').

This master loader capacity complements capacity that is already available on WebCargo directly from major airlines, giving freight forwarders maximum choice in the critical ex-China routes, and saving time and money. Unlike many airlines, these master loaders do not require forwarders to be IATA cargo agents.

Historically, China's master loaders would offer their services to local forwarders who would then resell capacity to overseas forwarders looking to import goods from China. That changes with this announcement. "By the end of Q1," said Manel Galindo, CEO of WebCargo, "We have on-boarded three Chinese master loaders, Sinoair, CIMC Anda Shun and Sinotech. No more language or time zone barriers, middlemen or costly delays. Going forward, forwarders will have cross-border access to China, democratizing access to global air cargo on this key trade lane."

Currently, shipments originating in China represent one of the largest segments of global air cargo, accounting for 7.3 million metric tons out of a global air cargo market of 65.7 million metric tons. Forwarders around the world, including the 3,500 freight forwarders in over 10,000 offices that already use WebCargo, will now gain direct access to leading master loaders operating digitally in this key region.

Wenxuan Zang, Sinoair's General Manager of Logistics and Information Technology Department, is excited to partner with WebCargo. "WebCargo's innovative platform and our expertise in Chinese air freight is a winning combination. Here at Sinoair we're constantly looking to grow and innovate. The opportunity to offer direct sales with Western forwarders will expand access to a large customer base and provide us with financial KYC's through Webcargo's payments functionality—both important advantages in this uncertain economy."

Star He, CIMC Anda Shun's Overseas Market Director, plans to kickstart more global coverage with WebCargo, and said, "Partnering with WebCargo means our overseas customers will be able to book and pay for the best shipping options from China anytime, anywhere. As China reopens to international travel and more passenger flights get added to our overall airfreight capacity, inquiries from overseas customers are increasing as well. We look forward to growing together with WebCargo."

Vincent Zhang, Sinotech's Overseas Business Director, hails the uptick in East-West ecommerce, and said, "The convenience and efficiency that we bring to overseas customers through WebCargo means faster and better cross-border freight and trade. This way everyone gets to enjoy the benefits and ease of digital booking and payment."

Forwarders interested in booking with leading carriers - and now also with master loaders like Sinoair, CIMC Anda Shun and Sinotech, can register for free at https://www.webcargo.co/book-air-cargo-in-seconds-with-master-loaders/

About Sinotrans Cross Border Logistics

Established on April 23, 2018, Sinotrans Global E-commerce Logistics Co., Ltd. ('Sinoair') is headquartered in Beijing Airport Economic Core Zone, with a registered capital of 500 million RMB. It operates as a professional air transport arm of the logistics business of China Merchants Group, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinotrans Limited (00598.HK, 601598.SH). Sinoair focuses on the core airfreight services and is committed to improving the core competitiveness.

About CIMC Anda Shun

Founded in July 2006 as a Class A international freight forwarder enterprise approved by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Communications and the General Administration of Customs, Anda Shun International Logistics certificated by ISO9001 quality assurance system plays a leading role in the freight industry to offer safe, fast and steady freight forwarding service, and is a member of IATA, CIFA, WCA, and others.. Upon strategic investment from China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (CIMC) in September 2021, the company was renamed CIMC Anda Shun International Logistics Co., Ltd.

About Sinotech

Founded in 1999, Sinotech Logistics has been working on international forwarder, supply chain management, e-commerce, import and export trade, development and practice of integrated logistics and has become a reliable partner in the same industry. As a member of WCA, CGLN and IATA, Sinotech has partners in over 200 countries and regions across the world. Sinotech Logistics provides professional and first-class freight transport solutions for diversified customers, works hard to build the first brand in the freight transport industry, and is determined to develop into an international-renowned integrated logistics service provider with the largest scale.

About WebCargo, a Freightos Company

WebCargo Air is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across over 10,000 forwarding offices. Partners include over 30 airlines, including China Southern, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Cargo, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, SAS, Qatar Airways, El Al, and Emirates SkyCargo.

Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can register for a free account at www.webcargo.co/csa and access instant electronic bookings with Sinoair, CIMC Anda Shun and Sinotech.

About Freightos

Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO) makes global trade frictionless with the leading international freight booking and payment platform. While international trade is at the core of the global economy, it is powered by a massive global freight market that remains largely offline, increasing costs and reducing supply chain reliability. Visit us at freightos.com

