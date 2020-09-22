Open Health Network Announces Constant Care AI-Driven Data Framework Enabling Managed Care by Multiple Specialists for Patients With Complex and Chronic Diseases

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Health Network™, a leading developer of healthcare IT data solutions for use by clinicians and lab workers as well as supporting online access by patients, today announced Constant Care: an integrated doctor/patient/specialist continuous care data framework to manage, treat and diagnose a host of the most lethal diseases and chronic conditions.

Constant Care enables the monitored, compassionate and accurate care for patients with complex and chronic diseases requiring the care of inter-disciplinary teams amongst multiple medical departments, ranging from Imaging Services to Diagnostics to Psychiatry as well as any other department or institution requiring patient access. Fully HIPAA-compliant, the platform has already been adopted by a number of the world's leading hospitals and medical facilities while under development, including:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia,

Cleveland Clinic,

Mount Sinai

Able to be fully-integrated with any telehealth solution, Open Health Network has become a particularly important tool in the fight to successfully treat and manage COVID-19 with its multiple organ system impact – both before, during and after hospitalization (if required). Other conditions being monitored and treated using this platform include cardiovascular, GI, and wellness – the platform can be rapidly adapted to support other treatments and disorders.

The advanced care plan management exemplified in Constant Care includes both AI modalities and machine learning to help provide clinical physicians, social workers, accredited mental health practitioners and patients with a complete, long-term healthcare platform including:

lifestyle alterations [exercise, diet],

medication management,

surveys and assessments,

educational materials,

motivational interventions and more

Open Health Network is fully-configurable to suit the specific needs of each member of the care team and their unique workflows. In addition, the platform supports local, state and federal directives and regulations as well as providing access to diagnostic tools including a patient's wearable devices.

The creation of templates and rules to enable dynamically-driven re-assignments are also built-in to the platform, which enables: advanced care team management between different specialists, social workers, caregivers, etc. both within and outside of the healthcare organization, easy-to-use, patient-facing app, available on the Web, Android® and iOS® supporting any language, AI-driven triage and care management, escalations, triage and notifications.

"The Cleveland Clinic has been a strong advocate for inter-disciplinary coordination between a team of physicians as a way to exercise not only compassionate care, but also the most effective means to an end when it comes to treating complex, multi-symptomatic ailments," said Dr. Robert W. Bales, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at Cleveland Clinic. "The importance of using every tool in the medical IT arsenal cannot be overstated, especially in the era of COVID-19, but it is still equally true for complex, whole-body ailments such as Metabolic Syndrome and metastasizing cancers. Solutions like Constant Care are the future of medical data management as a true partnership between Doctor and patient alike."

Open Health Network has a world-class team of advisors assisting the company, with Ph.D's, MD's and leading industry luminaries from Boston Medical, Google®, IBM® and the National Institute of Health. Company co-founders Tatyana Kanzaveli (CEO) and Dr. Max Tsvetovat (CTO) work closely in tandem with the advisory board to determine the optimal technical, regulatory and medical issues that need to be best addressed by Open Health Network customers.

