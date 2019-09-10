Open House, Free Lunch at Newly Renovated U-Haul of Waukesha

"Our facility is located 1.3 miles from Carroll University and is right on the edge of a growing neighborhood with new subdivisions and apartment complexes," said Christine Laclaw, U-Haul general manager. "Waukesha is a thriving community with diverse demographics. We're excited to expand our reach here to meet the self-storage demands of our customers."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waukesha at (262) 347-3762 or stop by to visit general manager Laclaw and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waukesha opened in a limited capacity in April 2017, offering truck and trailer sharing and moving supplies out of a temporary showroom. Renovations to what was formerly The Vault storage facility resulted in 576 updated units with climate-controlled options, high-tech security features, and an enclosed load/unload area to shield customers from the rain and snow. Self-storage customers also receive U-Haul Remote 24/7® access.

U-Box® portable moving and storage containers are also available on site.

"We take pride in offering a high-quality product at an affordable price in a convenient location," Laclaw said. "I'm looking forward to showing off this facility."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

