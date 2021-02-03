Open Implants Announces Gregg M. Gellman as Chief Executive Officer

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Open Implants LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg M. Gellman as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. With more than 15 years of experience, leading and growing biomedical companies, Gellman brings a unique and strong skill set to the company.

Gellman's previous experience includes executive leadership roles at EBI Biomet, now Zimmer Biomet, Greatbatch now Integer Holdings, EnerMed now Garwood Medical, StimMed and Thinking Robot Studios where he will continue to serve as a Board Member for both companies. He has a proven track record in product development, commercialization of regulated applications/products, regulatory and sales. Gellman is a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is certified in Quality Systems for Medical Devices (FDA's QSR and ISO 13485) and in Global Product Submissions Directive Requirements (510(k), PMA, CE Mark).

Gellman feels this is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to building on what Open Implants has already accomplished. "My roots are in orthopedics, regulated manufacturing and advanced technologies and I look forward to working with customers and the Open Implants team to accelerate product development and increase our commitments to insure customer satisfaction and above all positive clinical outcomes for patients who require dental surgery."

Rob Nazzal, Co-founder and Board Member, says, "Gregg's deep experience in medical device development, manufacturing, and business development, will be an enormous asset for Open Implants. With Gregg onboard, we are accelerating our roadmap to deliver more comprehensive solutions to the evolving digital dentistry world. We are privileged to have Gregg on our team."

Gellmen succeeds Frederic Rapp, who is also a co-founder of Open Implants. Rapp will continue as a member of the Board of Directors and will also continue full-time leadership of his dental laboratory, CrownCeram, in France.

About Open Implants

Open Implants is headquartered in Woburn, MA. The company founded in 2015 to address the evolving needs of dentistry with digital solutions and components for implant fabrication. Open Implants is committed to delivering superb service and high-quality products that are thoughtfully designed to reduce costs and improve workflow. Learn more at openimplants.com.

