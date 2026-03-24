Open Intelligence on Empathetic Debt Recovery. The Utility Industry's New Approach to Supporting Customers

Utility companies are modernizing collection strategies through unified platforms and data analytics, striking a balance between financial health and the well-being of vulnerable customers.

MIAMI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debt management in the utility sector is at a turning point. Faced with global economic challenges such as energy inflation and the rising cost of living, companies are transforming their traditional collection methods into intelligent, human-centric processes. This evolution proves that it is possible to maintain operational liquidity while protecting and strengthening relationships with customers.

Economic factors have increased the pressure on households worldwide, leading to historical rates of arrears across various regions. In response, the industry is moving away from reactive and punitive measures, adopting empathetic and flexible models instead. Today, companies are seeking tools that allow them to adapt quickly to the realities of their communities and comply with regulatory frameworks designed to protect consumers.

Artificial Intelligence and Operational Flexibility

Technological modernization is essential to achieving this balance. Through a unified customer operation platform like Smartflex, developed by Open Intelligence, electricity, gas, and water utilities can implement artificial intelligence and data analytics into their daily operations.

This technology allows utilities to segment users based on actual habits, anticipating non-payment risks and triggering proactive workflows. By automating these processes, debt management teams can offer personalized solutions such as financial assistance programs or flexible payment options, long before the debt escalates.

Self-Service and Proactive Relationships

Beyond intelligent segmentation, fostering omnichannel engagement is vital. Modern platforms drive digital adoption, allowing customers to resolve inquiries and set up payment agreements 24/7 without friction. Recent implementations of Smartflex have demonstrated that providing digital self-service options not only processes a high volume of payment agreements but also drastically reduces operational collection costs, freeing up human talent to handle more complex cases.

To discover how unified technology can transform debt management into a competitive advantage, Open Intelligence invites utility sector leaders to the upcoming IUCX 2026 conference.

About Open Intelligence

Open Intelligence is the creator of Smartflex, a unified customer operations platform designed for energy, gas, water, and non-traditional utility companies. Smartflex integrates customer information (CIS), self-service (CSS), meter data management (MDM), and mobile workforce management (MWM). With embedded artificial intelligence, the platform accelerates digital transformation, fosters new business models, and improves the customer experience. For more information, visit www.openintl.com.

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SOURCE Open Intelligence LLC