Utilities Sector Evolves from Fragmentation Toward a Unified Customer Operation Platform

Industry leaders are moving beyond the "best-of-breed" approach to adopt native, comprehensive platforms that unify data and streamline operations in real-time.

MIAMI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operating with consistency in an increasingly dynamic utilities environment requires more than just integrating existing systems; it requires a platform that enables fast, data-driven decision-making in real-time. Recognizing this need, the utility industry is experiencing a strategic shift: evolving from fragmented technological architectures toward a unified customer operation platform.

For decades, utilities relied on a "best-of-breed" strategy, adding multiple isolated systems to solve specific needs such as billing, field work, or customer service. However, as the market evolves, industry consultants like IDC state that utilities are moving toward a modernization strategy based on comprehensive platforms. The goal is to leave behind the operational wear and tear of manual processes and cross-referencing data across disconnected ecosystems.

The Transition from Fragmented Systems to Unified Operations

Today, true transformation is not just about integration, but about achieving native unification. A unified customer operation platform allows commercial and operational data to converge into a single core. By operating with real-time data, the platform detects changes and triggers orchestrated workflows autonomously, breaking down information silos.

This evolution addresses unique global realities. In North America, the challenge is managing the vast volume of data from over 119 million smart meters and converting it into actionable processes. In Europe, the focus is on agile platforms that can adapt to changing regulations and protect consumers, while in Latin America, operational efficiency is key to ensuring stability amidst a rapid energy transition.

The Next Step in Customer Operations Management

To address these global challenges, Open Intelligence developed Smartflex, a platform that unifies customer information and operations. Smartflex natively integrates key end-to-end commercial management capabilities from metering to billing, customer service, and digital commerce, providing 360° management.

By integrating artificial intelligence and data analytics, Smartflex allows energy, gas, and water utilities to optimize operational processes and improve efficiency. Its flexible design enables companies to launch new products, implement business models, and adjust rates in a matter of hours, without disrupting operations or compromising system stability.

The transition toward a unified customer operations platform marks a point of maturity where complexity is addressed structurally. This level of unification enables utilities to move from a reactive stance to a leadership position, achieving greater control, cost reduction, and a truly customer-centric experience.

About Open Intelligence

Open Intelligence is the creator of Smartflex, a comprehensive platform for energy, water, gas, and non-traditional utilities. Smartflex provides integrated solutions for customer information (CIS), self-service (CSS), meter data management (MDM), and mobile workforce management (MWM). With native integration and embedded AI, it reduces costs, streamlines operations, and accelerates digital transformation. For more information, visit www.openintl.com.

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SOURCE Open Intelligence LLC