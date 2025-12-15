Open is Redefining the Future of Utilities: Technology, Customers, and New Business Models

Around the world, utility companies are undergoing a historic transformation. The need to adapt to increasingly digital customers, comply with stricter regulations, and harness the potential of disruptive technologies is completely redefining the sector.

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility companies are facing a scenario of profound transformation in both their business models and operations. They must simultaneously respond to the demands of digital customers, navigate a more stringent regulatory framework, and innovate in services and business models.

To meet these challenges, utilities require cutting-edge technologies that enable them to modernize their systems and optimize their operations. At the same time, in our opinion, it is essential to rely on global consulting and market analysis, such as that provided by Gartner, whose research helps utilities identify trends, evaluate emerging technologies, and recognize the most relevant technology providers.

Recently, Gartner published the Market Guide for Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) 14 July 2025, which states: "Utilities increasingly need CIS capabilities that go beyond billing to support customer engagement, regulatory shifts and new revenue models. Legacy CIS platforms lack capabilities to support DER integration and dynamic pricing — fueling the need to modernize existing CIS platforms."

This involves transforming an operation focused on traditional processes, from metering to billing, into a comprehensive and personalized customer management model, capable of offering a broader and more sophisticated range of products and services. To achieve this, companies must go beyond merely modernizing legacy systems and adopt modern technology platforms that enable intelligent automation, real-time analytics, and flexible business models, capable of quickly adapting to user needs, adopting new technologies, and meeting regulatory requirements.

As Gartner highlights in its Market Guide: "To meet these rising customers and regulator demands, utilities are prioritizing modern CIS platforms that offer composable architectures, real-time, event-driven capabilities, DER/EV integration and personalized customer experiences."

Gartner selected the 19 vendors named in this Market Guide as a representative sample of utility CIS providers capabilities deployed across multiple regions, among which is Open Intelligence, a specialist in Customer Information Systems solutions for the utility sector.

Jesús Sánchez, Vice President of Marketing at Open, states:

"At Open, we believe that the transformation of the sector begins with technology. To us, our inclusion in the 2025 Market Guide reaffirms our commitment to innovation and positions us as a strategic partner for utilities to evolve toward a digital, efficient, connected, and customer-centric model. Our modern CIS platform combines intelligent automation, advanced AI, and capabilities that enable new business models, allowing our clients to overcome transformation challenges in the electricity, gas, and water sectors, deliver personalized services, respond quickly to market changes, improve efficiency, and maintain proactive communication with their users".

With Open, the current challenges faced by utilities become real growth opportunities. They not only modernize their systems but also gain a strategic partner that guides them in their evolution toward becoming an intelligent, efficient, and connected utility.

Company Profile: Open Intelligence

Open Intelligence is a leading provider of specialized technological solutions for utility companies, with 37 years of experience. Headquartered in the U.S. and with a presence in Spain, Colombia, and Ecuador, it serves clients in 19 countries.

Through its Smartflex platform, Open offers a comprehensive platform that enhances operational efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and optimizes customer experience. Its modular and holistic approach facilitates digital transformation with flexibility and scalability.

