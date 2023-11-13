Open International addressed the transformation of customer experience at FMEA's Energy Connections Conference

Open International LLC

13 Nov, 2023, 18:34 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of highlighting advancements in the public utilities industry, where artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a crucial pillar in the pursuit of excellence, Open International led a presentation at the Florida Municipal Electric Association's (FMEA) Energy Connections Conference held on November 8th in Orlando, Florida.

The conference was led by Felipe Corredor, Business Development Manager at Open International, who shared specific examples with the audience, illustrating the revolutionary potential that artificial intelligence holds in transforming these organizations in how they operate and serve their customers.

"During the conference, we sought to emphasize the importance of creating a Total Experience approach that combines customer experience (CX) with employee experience (EX). The effectiveness of employees' work dynamics in creating a superior customer experience largely depends on how employees deal with complex software, which often leads to frustration and confusion in their daily tasks. In this context, these companies require innovative and flexible software solutions, backed by advanced digital tools for employee training. These solutions should be intuitive and easy to use, allowing employees to provide an efficient and effective user experience," stated Corredor.

In his presentation, Corredor showcased real-life examples using Advanced Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, digital adoption tools, and Smartflex, a cloud-based CIS (utility billing system), which demonstrated tangible benefits for the public utilities sector.

The combination of operational efficiency and user orientation becomes a critical factor in the public utilities industry. Corredor commented, "At Open, we understand excellence in customer service relays on many factors including employee engagement, which is why we have developed Smartflex, a modern customer information system (CIS) that offers an intuitive interface and digital adoption tools designed to facilitate employee onboarding and learning."

Smartflex includes a digital adoption tool called Polaris, which guides employees step by step in their tasks, eliminating the stress of learning to use a new system. This interactive tool is available at all times, allowing employees to get answers to their questions when they need them. By empowering employees with intuitive guides, Smartflex transforms how public utilities companies adopt digital solutions, enhancing the customer experience and improving employee productivity.

In addition, Open continues to demonstrate its innovations with its initiative of embedding artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT into Smartflex, enabling seamless and highly personalized interactions between customer service representatives and utility customers. This innovation plans to provide instant assistance and real-time issue resolution, enhancing interactions with customers and exceeding their expectations.

Corredor concluded, "At Open, we are committed to empowering utility companies to achieve their goals, optimize their processes, and enhance the experience of both their employees and customers. We are confident that with the assistance of Smartflex, these companies can successfully improve their customer experience and enhance their employee engagement, taking their management and efficiency to the next level."

