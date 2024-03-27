Open International and its Utility Billing System Receives Reliability Certification for its Cloud Services

The market-leading company in utility billing systems for utilities, Open International, has received the SSAE 18 – SOC 2 Type 2 opinion report for its Smartflex SaaS solution from the consulting firm, KPMG Advisory.

MIAMI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its dedication to providing thorough, secure, and dependable utility billing systems and services, Open undertook the attestation process for the internal control procedures associated with delivering Smartflex in a SaaS model. This attestation was conducted by KPMG Advisory, adhering to the globally acknowledged auditing standard: SSAE 18 – SOC 2.

The SSAE 18 – SOC 2 evaluation analyzed Open's security controls in five key areas:

Security: protection against unauthorized access, use, or disclosure of information.

Availability: assurance that systems and data are available for use when needed.

Processing Integrity: ensures that information is accurate, complete, and valid.

Confidentiality: protects information from unauthorized disclosure.

Privacy: ensures that personal information is collected, used, and stored responsibly.

Regarding this, Julian Sanchez, leader of Open's Information Security area, stated: "This evaluation involved verifying all internal processes related to the management of our SaaS services and establishing the required controls over each of them, ensuring compliance. These processes and controls transparently demonstrate that our clients' data is protected at every stage of Smartflex SaaS service provision."

This achievement represents a significant milestone that underscores the company's commitment to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of information regarding its cloud services and managed services.

Jairo Sanchez, Director of Support and Cloud Services, commented: "Obtaining the SSAE 18 – SOC 2 report allows us to demonstrate to our clients, partners, and stakeholders that we are committed to the responsible management and protection of information. This achievement also strengthens the trust and credibility of our company, demonstrating our commitment to security and transparency, thus improving our competitive position in the market."

This new certification supports Open International's commitment to the security and reliability of its utility billing system and services, aiming to meet the changing requirements of the market.

About Open

Established in 1987, Open International has been dedicated to creating technology that helps telecommunications and public service providers achieve their business objectives and implement innovative strategies. Through its software solutions, Open enables its customers to address industry challenges with agility, simplifying operations, generating value, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Open Smartflex, its comprehensive product, offers a powerful billing engine, robust customer care suite, agile mobile workforce management system, intelligent measurement engine, and numerous other functionalities tailored to meet customer needs.

