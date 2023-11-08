Open International Set to Share AI Insights at APPA's Customer Connections Conference

News provided by

Open International LLC

08 Nov, 2023, 11:19 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open International, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for utility companies, is pleased to announce its participation in the American Public Power Association's (APPA) upcoming Customer Connections Conference. The event is scheduled to take place from November 12th to the 15th, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

At the heart of this conference, Open International will be actively engaged in discussions centered around the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in revolutionizing the utilities industry. Juan Corredor, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Open International, will be a featured speaker at the event, presenting a comprehensive exploration of AI's potential applications within the utility sector.

With an impressive track record of pioneering innovative features to their solution, Open International has consistently demonstrated its commitment to empowering utility companies with transformative technologies. The company's presence at APPA's Customer Connections Conference is a testament to their dedication to advancing the utility industry through innovation.

"We are excited to connect with attendees at the American Public Power Association (APPA) Customer Connections Conference. We believe that this event will provide an excellent platform to share our vision for the future of utility companies, offering attendees a practical approach to harness the potential of AI in their organizations. We will address some examples of how AI can drive operational optimization, resource management, efficiency improvement, and customer experience for these types of companies," said Juan Corredor.

Open International invites all conference attendees to join Juan's presentation, where they will have the opportunity to engage in discussions, ask questions, and explore the limitless possibilities that AI offers to the utilities sector.

For more information about Open International and their AI-powered solution for utility companies, please visit www.openintl.com and to learn more about APPA's Customer Connections Conference, please visit https://www.publicpower.org/event/customer-connections-conference.

About Open

Since its inception in 1987, Open International has provided technology that helps Telecommunications and Utility service providers meet their business goals and implement innovative business strategies. Open's software solution has allowed our clients to stay on top of their industry's biggest challenges by giving them the agility to act on current-day and future problems. We believe that through truly great technology, we can help simplify the way service providers operate, create value, and increase customer satisfaction. With these core values, we created our single, state-of-the-art, comprehensive product: Smartflex is a holistic, multi-service, preconfigured software solution that provides a powerful billing engine, a robust customer care suite, an agile mobile workforce management system, a smart metering engine and hundreds of other functionalities to satisfy our clients' core needs.

Contact:
maria.corredor@openintl.com

SOURCE Open International LLC

Also from this source

Tualatin Valley Water District boosts customer experience and simplifies bill payments with the help of Paymentus and Open International

Tualatin Valley Water District boosts customer experience and simplifies bill payments with the help of Paymentus and Open International

At the end of 2022, Tualatin Valley Water District (TVWD), a water utility that serves about 216,000 customers in Washington County, Oregon, decided...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.