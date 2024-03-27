Open International to Showcase Utility Billing System that Simplifies Utility Operations at CS Week

MIAMI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open International, a premier provider of technological solutions for the utility industry, is excited to announce its participation in the 48th CS Week Conference, the United States' foremost annual event for utility professionals and providers. The event will be held from April 29th to May 2nd in Fort Worth, TX.

At CS Week, Open International will host a series of activities aimed at immersing attendees in cutting-edge innovations shaping the US utilities sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Open's team of experts and experience firsthand how Smartflex, a single platform integrating CIS, MDM, CSS, and MWM systems, can revolutionize their operations, eliminating complex interfaces and providing real-time data in a single source of truth.

Connect with Our Thought Leaders in exclusive sessions:

Expert Panel Billing & Payments Deep Dive:

Date: April 30

Time: 10:20 AM-11:45 AM

Hernando Parrott, President, North America at Open, will be a special guest on the expert panel Deep Dive, focusing on "Power Up Your Customer Self-Service and Automated Billing & Payment Options." Parrott will present the best practices in Utilities regarding CX improvement processes and their impact on billing & payments processes, as well as technological trends that Utilities can follow for Open's innovative technological alternatives that help utility companies execute these processes more efficiently, enabling them to stay competitive in an ever-evolving environment.

Gen:

Date: May 2

Time: 9:30 AM-10:30 AM

Juan Corredor, CTO of Open International, and Felipe Corredor, Manager, Business Development, will deliver a technical talk centered on the current challenges of Utilities, titled "Overcoming Legacy System Challenges: From Complexity to Simplicity." Open's expertise with dozens of municipal and IOU utilities in 19 countries allows us to understand challenges related to complexity in customer service when dealing with multiple systems and interfaces, complexity in the workforce and employee engagement with new technology, complexity in data management that prevents having a single source of truth, etc. Corredor will provide real-world examples of how Utilities can address current challenges faced by public utility companies, ensuring stable and efficient operations.

Exhibitor Hall Presence: Join Us at Booth 209!

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 209, where expert consultants will highlight how to transform complex business operations into simple digital customer journeys supported by a modern and comprehensive CIS, Smartflex. Learn how this solution covers end-to-end core business processes, offering personalized interactions and omnichannel communication. Powered by artificial intelligence, Smartflex enhances operational efficiency and improves the customer experience.

"We're thrilled to be part of CS Week 2024, excited to showcase how Open International's innovative solutions can streamline operations and simplify business complexities. We hope attendees will be inspired to hear from Open's team of experts and explore how cutting-edge technology like Generative AI and Digital Adoption tools can offer remarkable flexibility to meet their unique needs. " - Hernando Parrott, President, North America at Open International.

Discover the future of utility operations with Open International at booth #209. Schedule a meeting or request a live demo to see our innovative solutions in action. Visit https://app.openintl.com/csweek to reserve your spot at our booth!

About Open

Established in 1987, Open International has been dedicated to creating technology that helps telecommunications and public service providers achieve their business objectives and implement innovative strategies. Through its software systems, Open enables its customers to address industry challenges with agility, simplifying operations, generating value, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Open Smartflex, its comprehensive product, offers a powerful billing engine, robust customer care suite, agile mobile workforce management system, intelligent measurement engine, and numerous other functionalities tailored to meet customer needs.

Media Contact:

Maria Corredor

[email protected]

SOURCE Open International LLC