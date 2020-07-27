Open-IX Announces Beta Launch of New Interconnection Navigator

A non-profit, member-based organization, Open-IX has encouraged the proliferation of internet exchange points and interconnection through the development, implementation and certification of technical and operating standards. "As an organization, we have been thoughtful about our investments to align with our core values and to benefit our broad and varying constituencies," said Open-IX Chairman, Eli D. Scher. He continued "we believe the publication of this new Interconnection Navigator continues to drive the organization's core mission, while also providing incremental value to the greater internet community."

Open-IX will maintain and update the Interconnection Navigator and will also regularly implement new features and improvements as requested by the public. As a volunteer-led organization, Open-IX welcomes feedback and participation from a broad range of industry participants in order to foster a more efficient, transparent and secure internet. For questions directly related to the Interconnection Navigator, please contact [email protected].

About Open-IX

The Open-IX Association (OIX) is an internet community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and massive-scale interconnection. OIX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. In 2018, Open-IX became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Association, joining nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards. The Association aims to promote common and uniform specifications for data transfer and physical connectivity, and improve overall internet performance by developing criteria and methods of measurement to reduce the complexity that restricts interconnection in fragmented markets. More information about OIX can be found by visiting www.open-ix.org.

