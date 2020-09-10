Open-IX Announces Publication of OIX-1 IXP Standard and OIX-2 Data Center Standard by ANSI Standard Review Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open-IX Association ("Open-IX"), a 501(c)(6) non-profit industry association and Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) of American National Standards announces the final publication of its Data Center Technical Standard ( OIX-2 ), and its Internet Exchange Standard ( OIX-1 ) as American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Standards. ANSI coordinates, facilitates and promotes the development of voluntary consensus standards that are relied upon by industry, government agencies and consumers across the United States and around the world. Open-IX certifies data centers and internet exchanges across Europe, Asia and North America and seeks to improve the overall quality and reliability of internet services while maintaining its core values of openness, fair access and non-discriminatory commercial practices.

"The publication of our initial 2 standards is a major milestone for the organization," says Eli D. Scher Chairman of Open-IX. "We believe that the next generation of internet infrastructure requires robust interconnection in more geographic locations, and the publication and adoption of our OIX-1 and OIX-2 standards provide much needed transparency and guidelines to facilitate the efficient construction of Internet infrastructure."

Open-IX is managed by volunteers representing broad and varying constituencies with the common goal of encouraging improved internet performance and resiliency through the growth and proliferation of internet exchange points. Open-IX seeks to achieve this objective by certifying data centers' and IXPs' compliance to its OIX-1 and OIX-2 standards, and with the publication of the Interconnection Navigator . The Interconnection Navigator provides additional transparency relating to the growth and development of interconnection globally by offering a free graphing tool powered by publicly available peeringDB data.

Details relating to OIX-1 technical requirements for IXPs can be found at: https://www.open-ix.org/en/certification/ixp-oix-1/ , and details relating to data center technical requirements can be found at: https://www.open-ix.org/en/certification/dc-oix-2/ .

The Open-IX Association (OIX) ( www.open-ix.org ) is a community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and interconnection. OIX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. In 2018, Open-IX became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Association, joining nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards.

