Open Jobs In 2022: Healthcare Staffing Company Adds Positions for New Year

The healthcare staffing industry was just one that was greatly affected by the pandemic. As healthcare systems experienced shortages, medical staffing companies stepped up to support them in filling those positions. The growth seen from this was huge, and Fusion adapted very quickly. All departments at Fusion had an increase in hiring numbers to continue supporting those hospital systems that rely on the workers provided.

Fusion's corporate team will hit the ground running in 2022 with hiring efforts in multiple sectors of the company including technology, sales and human resources to name a few. The company's core values - humble, driven and positive - are at the forefront in all hiring decisions.

"There are some positions that require specific experience, but ultimately, hiring decisions go back to our core values," said Courtney Grothaus, Fusion's corporate recruitment manager. "We prioritize having individuals on our team who embody the core values of being humble, driven and positive."

As long as there is growth in the industry, Fusion will keep up its hiring pace. The company plans its hiring decisions quarterly to make sure efforts are strategically allocated to the teams needing more due to demands.

Fusion's positive and engaging culture has created an atmosphere that keeps its retention rate low. The company has some of the lowest turnover rates in the industry because of the strong team environment.

"Fusion encourages support for one another and leadership wants to see everyone succeed regardless of what position they are in," said Grothaus. "Fusion puts a strong emphasis on setting everyone up for success with training and professional development opportunities all year round."

Fusion strives to be a leader in the healthcare staffing market, so with continued demand in the healthcare industry, the company is expected to see continued growth in hiring throughout the year. To learn more about open positions, go to fusionmedstaff.com.

About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

