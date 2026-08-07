OPEN KITCHENS TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE

Drivers and Helpers Prevail After Six-Week Strike, Secure Strong First Contract

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Open Kitchens have successfully concluded a six-week strike and overwhelmingly ratified their first Teamsters contract. The three-year agreement covers 40 drivers and helpers represented by Teamsters Local 703 and delivers a 24 percent wage increase, affordable health care, and protections against subcontracting.

"Open Kitchens tried everything to stop these workers from organizing, but nothing could stop them from winning the strong first contract they deserved," said Thomas W. Stiede, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 703. "I'm incredibly proud of our members for holding the line for more than six weeks. Their determination and solidarity made this victory possible."

Workers were forced onto the picket line over Open Kitchens' unfair labor practices and the company's failure to bargain in a timely manner. Along with significant economic improvements, the agreement provides just cause protections, establishes seniority rights, and gives workers a legally enforceable voice on the job.

"If we hadn't fought back, nothing would have changed," said Jose Espionosa, a driver and member of Local 703. "This contract proves what workers can accomplish when we stay united. We're proud to be Teamsters, and grateful for the incredible support we received from our fellow Teamsters throughout Chicago."

Open Kitchens Teamsters deliver meals to Chicago Public Schools and other customers across the Chicagoland area. Workers voted to join the Teamsters last year to secure the wages, benefits, and workplace protections that come with a strong contract.

"Management at Open Kitchens failed to intimidate these workers and deny them the contract they earned," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "By refusing to back down, these Teamsters won a first agreement that raises standards and protects their rights for years to come."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters