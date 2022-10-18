&Open Launches On-Demand Marketplace to Empower Businesses of All Sizes to Build Loyalty through Gifting

On-Demand grants businesses the ability to gift in an instant, providing a more flexible, lower-commitment solution to thoughtful gifting.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- &Open , the platform delivering better gifts at scale for companies that care, announced today the global launch of On-Demand , a new curated marketplace that gives businesses of all sizes the flexibility to gift in an instant and the freedom to pay as they go.

The realization that good relationships aren't built on thoughtless freebies inspired Ciara Flood, her husband, Jonathan Legge, and his brother, Mark Legge, to found a unique B2B gifting platform called &Open. The company's mission is straightforward: to build loyal relationships between brands and the people that power their businesses with thoughtful, easy gifting.

With the launch of On-Demand, &Open is making best-in-class gifting accessible to companies who are looking for a more flexible solution outside of an annual contract, particularly the smaller and medium-sized businesses that have emerged since the pandemic. Unlike &Open's enterprise offering, On-Demand allows anyone to sign up immediately and send a gift within seconds. With intuitive performance tracking and insights, businesses can then measure the impact of their gift-giving.

With hundreds of gift options (+95% of them exclusive to &Open) ranging from cocktails to flowers, hot sauce to puzzles, &Open's platform allows people to send products from vendors like Momofuku, Flamingo Estate, Flowerbx, Peyrano and more. Gift givers can easily search On-Demand's collection according to their values, with gifts from LGBTQ+, BIPOC, family founded and female-owned businesses, as well as sustainably-sourced gift options. By filtering based on interest, price point and locality, companies of all sizes can source locally while gifting globally to more than 120 countries. To save time, companies can also set up gift reasons — whether it's to celebrate personal milestones, anniversaries, birthdays, etc. These micro-automations ensure gifting is made easy, thoughtful and impactful every time.

"Corporate gifting is broken," said CEO and co-founder Jonathan Legge. "At &Open, we're putting the emotion back into gifting in an effort to show people they matter. For brands, that means making it easy to send thoughtful, unique gifts, and with On-Demand, we're excited to finally introduce a product that can help companies of any size build those relationships with the people that matter most to them."

&Open has rapidly become a serious global player in the corporate gifting and loyalty market, a sector estimated to reach $312B by 2025. The company has grown its enterprise gifting platform by working with household names like Airbnb, Spotify, Peloton, and Intercom, with new clients growing by 270% in the last year alone. Brands that gift with &Open have all seen positive, quantifiable impacts on their bottom line in the past year, with one client seeing a 200% return on investment and another a 28% increase in retention among customers who received &Open gifts. With On-Demand, small and medium-sized businesses now have access to that level of growth. Earlier this year, &Open announced a $26 million Series A funding round led by Molten Ventures, with participation from First Round Capital and LocalGlobe, bringing total capital raised to $33.2 million.

ABOUT &OPEN:

&Open is a gifting platform that helps companies to send meaningful gifts at scale. From the curation of thoughtful gifts to a seamless sending process, &Open helps build real loyalty between brands, their customers, and their employees. The company's powerful SaaS platform can be integrated with companies' existing workflows, enabling businesses to have gifts globally delivered to customers, clients, prospects, and employees with ease, putting the meaning and joy back into corporate gifting.

The company was founded in 2017 by Jonathan Legge, Mark Legge and Ciara Flood, with the aim to inspire brand loyalty by way of better gifting. To find out more, please visit www.andopen.co.

