Open Letter from Jacob Helberg and Vinod Khosla to U.S. Senators: TikTok is a Chinese Weapon and it's Time to Divest it from CCP Control

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is an open letter released by Jacob Helberg, currently serving as Commissioner on the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) and as Senior Advisor to the CEO of Palantir, and Vinod Khosla, Founder of Khosla Ventures and Lifelong Technologist, in support of the the TikTok Divestiture Bill: the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. 

